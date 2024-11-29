Pramono claims victory in Jakarta, but rivals still hope for runoff

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) and his running mate Rano Karno (right) pose after a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta, on Nov. 28, 2024. The pair declared a single-round victory in the Jakarta election, claiming to have received 2.18 million valid votes, or 50.07 percent of the total, in Wednesday's election, citing an ongoing real count by the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU). (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung has declared victory in the city’s recent election, despite inconclusive results from pollsters on whether the race will finish in a single round or proceed to a runoff.

At a press briefing in Jakarta at noon on Thursday, Pramono claimed victory, citing the ongoing count from the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) as well as an internal tally based on manual tabulation forms, known as C1 forms, from polling stations across the city.

The former cabinet secretary claimed he and his running mate Rano Karno had won more than 50 percent of the valid votes in Wednesday’s election, with some 2.18 million, nearly 3,000 more than the minimum to win the race in a single round of voting.

“Thank God, with all gratitude, we can declare that the candidate with number three on the ballot has won the Jakarta gubernatorial election in a single round,” Pramono said in a live-broadcast press briefing, referring to his ballot number.

Rano called the win “Jakarta’s victory”, adding that the city would soon have new leaders, who he said needed to work quickly on the issues it faced.

Despite claiming victory, Pramono said he and his running mate, who were backed in the race only by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), would wait for the official vote tabulation from the Jakarta KPU.

The poll body is expected to finish its tabulation and announce the official results of the gubernatorial election by Dec. 15.