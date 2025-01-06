TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, January 6, 2025

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) and Justice Arief Hidayat (right) on Jan. 2, 2025, during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta. The justices annulled the threshold for political parties in nominating presidential candidates.

P

ressure is mounting on the House of Representatives to fall in line with the recent surprise ruling by the Constitutional Court that removed the steep nomination threshold from future presidential elections.

In a bid to end the dominance of big political parties in nominating presidential candidates, the court annulled last week the threshold that was based on shares of House seats or the popular vote a party or an alliance of parties won in the previous legislative election. In the ruling, the bench suggested that the House and the government find another way to regulate the nomination process and prevent an excessive number of candidates from running.

Constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said the ruling “is more than enough” to improve Indonesia’s electoral democracy so long as lawmakers pass an amendment to the 2017 General Elections Law that fully accommodates the court decision.

“The ruling has not given any space for unfair practices to come up again in future elections. This is good for our democracy, unless lawmakers find some way to undermine it,” Feri said on Sunday.

This concern is not without precedent.

Five months ago, the House attempted to subvert a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the electoral threshold for political parties to nominate candidates in the November regional head elections and opened the door for opposition candidates to mount a challenge to the dominance of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM). Protests erupted in the capital and several other big cities for several days, forcing the political elites to scrap their plan to override the ruling.

Read also: House subverts Constitutional Court on regional election rules

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Govt considers offering land amnesty for millions of hectares

Betrayal of ‘Reformasi’

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

IKN Authority shifts focus to construction of legislative office buildings, Supreme Court

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Govt considers offering land amnesty for millions of hectares

Betrayal of ‘Reformasi’

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

IKN Authority shifts focus to construction of legislative office buildings, Supreme Court

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto delivers a statement during a press briefing on Dec. 1 about the 2024 regional head elections at the party's Jakarta headquarters.
Politics

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) and Justice Arief Hidayat (right) on Jan. 2, 2025, during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta. The justices annulled the threshold for political parties in nominating presidential candidates.
Politics

Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold
A stock illustration shows an X-ray depicting a person infected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
Society

Indonesia launches HMPV monitoring after uptick in China

Students pray before eating their lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at an elementary school in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious US$4.3 billion free-meal program on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal program to combat stunting
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction
A shack stands next to a forest in Lhoong, Aceh on March 21, 2023.
Regulations

Govt to convert 20 million ha of forest for food, energy self-sufficiency program

Politics

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery
Sports

PSSI to unveil European coach after sacking South Korean
Americas

Trudeau resignation imminent: media reports
Economy

2024 budget deficit smaller than anticipated
Asia & Pacific

Najib moves closer to house arrest
Politics

Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold
Europe

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan says cyberattacks double in 2024, China main culprit
The Jakarta Post
