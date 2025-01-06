Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) and Justice Arief Hidayat (right) on Jan. 2, 2025, during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta. The justices annulled the threshold for political parties in nominating presidential candidates. (Antara/Fauzan)

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) and Justice Arief Hidayat (right) on Jan. 2, 2025, during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta. The justices annulled the threshold for political parties in nominating presidential candidates. (Antara/Fauzan)

P ressure is mounting on the House of Representatives to fall in line with the recent surprise ruling by the Constitutional Court that removed the steep nomination threshold from future presidential elections.

In a bid to end the dominance of big political parties in nominating presidential candidates, the court annulled last week the threshold that was based on shares of House seats or the popular vote a party or an alliance of parties won in the previous legislative election. In the ruling, the bench suggested that the House and the government find another way to regulate the nomination process and prevent an excessive number of candidates from running.

Constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said the ruling “is more than enough” to improve Indonesia’s electoral democracy so long as lawmakers pass an amendment to the 2017 General Elections Law that fully accommodates the court decision.

“The ruling has not given any space for unfair practices to come up again in future elections. This is good for our democracy, unless lawmakers find some way to undermine it,” Feri said on Sunday.

This concern is not without precedent.

Five months ago, the House attempted to subvert a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the electoral threshold for political parties to nominate candidates in the November regional head elections and opened the door for opposition candidates to mount a challenge to the dominance of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM). Protests erupted in the capital and several other big cities for several days, forcing the political elites to scrap their plan to override the ruling.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: House subverts Constitutional Court on regional election rules