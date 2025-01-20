TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Free meals, other populist policies contribute to Prabowo’s high approval rating

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Free meals, other populist policies contribute to Prabowo’s high approval rating President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third right) greet ministers before a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2024. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s populist policies, his stern leadership and a lack of government infighting have contributed to his unexpectedly high approval rating in his first few months in office, researchers say.

A survey by Litbang Kompas released on Monday found that 80.9 percent of respondents approved of the new government’s performance so far. The remaining 19.1 percent expressed disapproval.

The research arm of Kompas newspaper polled 1,000 people in person nationwide from Jan. 4 to 10, a few weeks before the 100th day of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration, which falls on Jan. 28. The survey had a 3.10 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

Litbang Kompas research manager Ignatius Kristanto said the results had “surpassed expectations” given that Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo only had a 65.1 percent approval rating in his first few months as president.

Ignatius attributed Prabowo’s high rating primarily to the president’s “populist policies”, from social assistance to his free nutritious meals program, which is currently running in some 190 regencies.

“When we did our survey, people were really happy with the social aid Prabowo disbursed in November of last year,” Ignatius said. “And the general reaction to his flagship free meals program was also positive.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Another of Prabowo’s populist policies, the researcher said, was his decision, hours before the new year, to walk back a sweeping, controversial plan to increase the value-added tax (VAT), which now only applies to luxury goods and services.

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency

How should liberal democracies respond to a Trumpian world?

Prabowo gets 81 percent approval rating after first 100 days, poll shows

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Most Indonesians still unsure about Trump, survey says

Related Article

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency

How should liberal democracies respond to a Trumpian world?

Prabowo gets 81 percent approval rating after first 100 days, poll shows

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Most Indonesians still unsure about Trump, survey says

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Indonesia

 View more
Locating the lost: A rescue team searches for victims of a landslide in Ubung Kaja village, Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 20. The incident killed five construction workers and injured three others.
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Firefighters drain floodwater on Jan. 18, 2025, in a house in Pesawahan Village, Bandar Lampung, Lampung. Flooding submerged more than 14,000 homes in the city and impacted over 11,200 residents.
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Employees from the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry stage a protest on Jan. 20, 2025, in front of the ministry's office in Jakarta after the sudden dismissal of a public relations official named Neni Herlina by minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro days prior.
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
Politics

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions
Regulations

Qatari firm to invest up to $20 billion in 1 million housing units: Hashim
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Free meals, other populist policies contribute to Prabowo’s high approval rating

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!