Jakarta Post
Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday

PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto and State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed that Prabowo sent Megawati an orchid bouquet for her 78th birthday amid a rumored meeting between the two on Thursday.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 24, 2025

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (second right) hands a slice of tumpeng (rice cone) to her brother Guntur Soekarnoputra (right) on Jan. 23, 2025, alongside Megawati's daughter Puan Maharani (left) and her son Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (second left), during the PDI-P matriarch's 78th birthday celebration in Bogor, West Java. The birthday party was only attended by relatives and close friends. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto sent a flower arrangement to Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri on her birthday on Thursday, but did not attend her birthday celebration, citing a state visit to India.

Megawati celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday in an event in Bogor, West Java. Her daughter, House of Representatives speaker and PDI-P senior executive Puan Maharani, previously told reporters that Prabowo might attend Thursday’s event.

But Prabowo did not show up, citing the need to prepare for his departure on a state visit to India. The President left for New Delhi on Thursday afternoon from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.

To make up for his absence, Prabowo sent Megawati a bouquet of white and purple orchids, reportedly the party chair’s favorite flower, as confirmed by PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who attended the birthday event in Bogor. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi also confirmed that Prabowo sent a flower bouquet for Megawati

Hasto added that Prabowo also sent a flower board to congratulate Megawati on her birthday, as reported by kompas.id.

Read also: ‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo

Puan extended her gratitude for the birthday gifts for her mother. 

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Bali Police detain officers for alleged extortion of tourist

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Prabowo lauds cabinet’s performance at three-month mark

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Govt to roll out free health screening next month

'I'm just a retiree': Jokowi when asked about KPK's move against Hasto

Asia's biggest flower market makes stars out of influencers

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Bali Police detain officers for alleged extortion of tourist

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (second right) hands a slice of tumpeng (rice cone) to her brother Guntur Soekarnoputra (right) on Jan. 23, 2025, alongside Megawati's daughter Puan Maharani (left) and her son Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (second left), during the PDI-P matriarch's 78th birthday celebration in Bogor, West Java. The birthday party was only attended by relatives and close friends.
Politics

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday
Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration, and Corrections, Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left) and French Ambassador to Indonesia Fabien Penone speak to reporters after signing the repatriation document for Serge Atlaoui in Jakarta on Jan. 24, 2025. Atlaoui, a Frenchman on death row in Indonesia since 2007 for drug offenses will be sent back to his home country.
Archipelago

Death row convict Atlaoui to return to France next month
A woman meditates in a village in Ubud, Bali. The area is famous for its wellness-centered tourism. (Unsplash/Jared Rice)
Archipelago

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo on Dec. 19, 2024.
Economy

BOJ raises interest rates to highest in 17 years
US President Donald Trump (C) gestures alongside US First Lady Melania Trump and US Vice President JD Vance during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 20, 2025.
Editorial

The power of options
In collaboration with bug bounty platform HackerOne, the Google Play Security Reward Program will compensate hackers who can find bugs in 13 Google Play apps including Tinder, Duolingo, Dropbox, Snapchat and Headspace.
Tech

Indonesia fines Google for monopolistic, unfair practices in Play services

Politics

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday
Art & Culture

S.E.A. Focus 2025 blurs the line between modern and contemporary art
Archipelago

Death row convict Atlaoui to return to France next month
Asia & Pacific

FM Sugiono pushes for Myanmar crisis resolution in Davos talks
Archipelago

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali
Society

House gives ministry 20 days to resolve Tangerang ‘mystery fence’
Books

Pramoedya centenary festival to kick off in hometown Blora
Companies

Ministry asks Boeing to grant local players MRO license
