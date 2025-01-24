Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday

PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto and State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed that Prabowo sent Megawati an orchid bouquet for her 78th birthday amid a rumored meeting between the two on Thursday.
resident Prabowo Subianto sent a flower arrangement to Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri on her birthday on Thursday, but did not attend her birthday celebration, citing a state visit to India.
Megawati celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday in an event in Bogor, West Java. Her daughter, House of Representatives speaker and PDI-P senior executive Puan Maharani, previously told reporters that Prabowo might attend Thursday’s event.
But Prabowo did not show up, citing the need to prepare for his departure on a state visit to India. The President left for New Delhi on Thursday afternoon from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.
To make up for his absence, Prabowo sent Megawati a bouquet of white and purple orchids, reportedly the party chair’s favorite flower, as confirmed by PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who attended the birthday event in Bogor. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi also confirmed that Prabowo sent a flower bouquet for Megawati
Hasto added that Prabowo also sent a flower board to congratulate Megawati on her birthday, as reported by kompas.id.
Puan extended her gratitude for the birthday gifts for her mother.
