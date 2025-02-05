TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change

The 2025 Train Travel Chart, or the 2025 Gapeka, is said to improve services and slash travel time, although some commuters have found difficulty in adjusting to the new schedule.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 5, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change Patience required: Passengers wait to board the Commuter Line (KRL) train at Manggarai Station, in South Jakarta, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Wendra Ajistyatama)

C

ommuter Line (KRL) users have bemoaned the recent introduction of a new schedule, which they say has added unnecessary confusion to the already notoriously hectic and packed commuting experience in Jakarta.

KRL operator KAI Commuter Indonesia (KCI) put the new schedule, called the 2025 Train Travel Chart, or the 2025 Gapeka, into effect starting on Feb.1, changing the departure time of a number of trains, including those during the rush hour commute, while also adding new trips to commuter lines in the Greater Jakarta area.

Among the additions were 13 new daily train trips along the Bogor Commuter Line, by far the capital’s busiest commuter line connecting the Western Java City to Manggarai Station in South Jakarta. 

The Cikarang Commuter Line, the main method of commuting for people living in the capital’s satellite cities of Bekasi and Cikarang, also saw the addition of 21 new daily trips, bringing the total number of trips into, around and out of Jakarta to 1,063.

Several stretches of the Greater Jakarta area commuter lines have also had their speed limits increased.

KCI said in a statement last week that Gapeka 2025 will improve services and slash travel time, although some commuters have found difficulty in adjusting to the new schedule.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

Related Articles

West Java governor-elect to recruit Ignasius Jonan, Susi Pudjiastuti as advisors 

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency

Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages

KCI uses camera analytics to ban sexual offenders from using train service

Related Article

West Java governor-elect to recruit Ignasius Jonan, Susi Pudjiastuti as advisors 

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency

Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages

KCI uses camera analytics to ban sexual offenders from using train service

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

More in Indonesia

 View more
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, facing row) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta.
Society

Government takes aim at two-month deadline for child online protection guideline
Patience required: Passengers wait to board the Commuter Line (KRL) train at Manggarai Station, in South Jakarta, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Wendra Ajistyatama)
Jakarta

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change
Officers clean up the location of a pileup accident on Wednesday at the Ciawi 2 Tollgate in Bogor, West Java. The incident involving at least six vehicles occurred on Tuesday night and resulted in eight fatalities.
Archipelago

Eight killed in massive traffic accident at Ciawi Toll Gate

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (right) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025.
Americas

Trump says US will take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
Protesters hold posters read “Dipisahkan Qunut, Disatukan Tambang“ (Separated by Qunut, United by Mining) during a protest against Islamic group Muhammadiyah's decision to accept the government's offer on coal mining concessions in Sleman, Yogyakarta on July 27, 2024.
Editorial

Mining permits for all?

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after ‘compromises’

The Latest

 View more
Economy

2024 GDP beats forecasts on strong consumption, investment
Society

Government takes aim at two-month deadline for child online protection guideline
Jakarta

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change
Archipelago

Eight killed in massive traffic accident at Ciawi Toll Gate
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian shot in Malaysia dies after treatment in hospital
Archipelago

Five officer suicides highlight mental health crisis in National Police
Archipelago

Authorities demand closure of Batam crocodile farm after 105 reptiles escape
Regulations

Govt pauses rice aid to stabilize farm gate prices
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!