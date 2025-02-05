Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change

Patience required: Passengers wait to board the Commuter Line (KRL) train at Manggarai Station, in South Jakarta, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Wendra Ajistyatama)

The 2025 Train Travel Chart, or the 2025 Gapeka, is said to improve services and slash travel time, although some commuters have found difficulty in adjusting to the new schedule.

C ommuter Line (KRL) users have bemoaned the recent introduction of a new schedule, which they say has added unnecessary confusion to the already notoriously hectic and packed commuting experience in Jakarta.

KRL operator KAI Commuter Indonesia (KCI) put the new schedule, called the 2025 Train Travel Chart, or the 2025 Gapeka, into effect starting on Feb.1, changing the departure time of a number of trains, including those during the rush hour commute, while also adding new trips to commuter lines in the Greater Jakarta area.

Among the additions were 13 new daily train trips along the Bogor Commuter Line, by far the capital’s busiest commuter line connecting the Western Java City to Manggarai Station in South Jakarta.

The Cikarang Commuter Line, the main method of commuting for people living in the capital’s satellite cities of Bekasi and Cikarang, also saw the addition of 21 new daily trips, bringing the total number of trips into, around and out of Jakarta to 1,063.

Several stretches of the Greater Jakarta area commuter lines have also had their speed limits increased.

KCI said in a statement last week that Gapeka 2025 will improve services and slash travel time, although some commuters have found difficulty in adjusting to the new schedule.

