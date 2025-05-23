Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung launched on May 22 a new route for the Transjabodetabek intercity bus service connecting Blok M in South Jakarta with the integrated residential area Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency, Banten.
The Jakarta administration has launched a new Transjabodetabek intercity bus route connecting the Blok M business and shopping hub in South Jakarta with newly built integrated residential area Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency, Banten to increase the city’s connectivity with its surrounding regions.
At least 20 buses will serve the 42-kilometer route every day. With 24 stops along the route, the estimated travel time ranges from 80 to 90 minutes, depending on traffic.
The fare for a single trip is set at Rp 3,500 (21 US cents) during regular hours. Meanwhile, buses departing before 7 a.m. only cost Rp 2,000.
Jointly developed by property giants Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group, the luxurious PIK 2 township project offers a variety of tourist destinations, such as shopping centers, beaches and ecotourism spots. It has recently become a popular weekend getaway destination for Jakartans.
Jakarta Governor Pramono said that the new route would bring more inclusive access to PIK 2.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.