Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

A bus serving the Transjabodetabek intercity bus service route between Blok M, South Jakarta and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency, Banten arrives on Thursday at the PIK 2 bus shelter during the route's launch ceremony. (Courtesy of beritajakarta.id/Reza Pratama Putra)

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung launched on May 22 a new route for the Transjabodetabek intercity bus service connecting Blok M in South Jakarta with the integrated residential area Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency, Banten.

At least 20 buses will serve the 42-kilometer route every day. With 24 stops along the route, the estimated travel time ranges from 80 to 90 minutes, depending on traffic.

The fare for a single trip is set at Rp 3,500 (21 US cents) during regular hours. Meanwhile, buses departing before 7 a.m. only cost Rp 2,000.

Jointly developed by property giants Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group, the luxurious PIK 2 township project offers a variety of tourist destinations, such as shopping centers, beaches and ecotourism spots. It has recently become a popular weekend getaway destination for Jakartans.

Jakarta Governor Pramono said that the new route would bring more inclusive access to PIK 2.