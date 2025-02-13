TheJakartaPost

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 13, 2025

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary Ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) plays host to a post-election meeting with Gerindra Party patron Prabowo Subianto (right) in 2019. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said that it will attend the upcoming anniversary celebration of the Gerindra Party, possibly paving the way for PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri to have her much-anticipated meeting with Gerindra chair President Prabowo Subianto.

“[The PDI-P] is ready to attend,” PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.

But Hasto also said that he could not yet confirm whether or not it will be Megawati herself attending the event on Saturday, or whether she will send party executives in her stead. 

Megawati, notably, was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the umrah (minor haj) pilgrimage, along with her two children, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and PDI-P executive Mohamad Rizki Pratama. It remains unclear when she will return to the country.

“We will have to report first to the chairwoman, since the party’s invitation [to the Gerindra event] is addressed to her,” Hasto said.

The PDI-P is currently the only party in the national legislature outside of Prabowo’s Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), of which Gerindra is the de facto leader.

Read also: ‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo

More in Indonesia

 View more
Gunung Padang, an archeological site located atop a hill in Cianjur, West Java
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site
An aerial photo taken on May 27, 2024, shows a truck parking area near a mining site in Parung Panjang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Archipelago

West Java to construct haul road in Bogor to curb mining-related traffic fatalities

A police officer (second left) stands by as a fellow officer secures graft convicts (from left) Reza Andriansyah, Harvey Moeis and Suparta on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court handed down sentences of respectively five, 6.5 and eight years in connection with the Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion) corruption case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah.
Politics

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Highlight
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the end of a press conference after their bilateral meeting and signing of cooperation agreements at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state
Cabinet retreat cartoon
Editorial

The return of militarism
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Amid global trade upheaval, Jakarta sticks to China+1 strategy

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site
Archipelago

West Java to construct haul road in Bogor to curb mining-related traffic fatalities

Politics

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years
Politics

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary
Archipelago

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site
Asia & Pacific

Australia accuses China fighter jet of 'unsafe' conduct above South China Sea
Companies

Australian businesses to explore free meals cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

