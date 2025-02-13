PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary

Ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) plays host to a post-election meeting with Gerindra Party patron Prabowo Subianto (right) in 2019. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said that it will attend the upcoming anniversary celebration of the Gerindra Party, possibly paving the way for PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri to have her much-anticipated meeting with Gerindra chair President Prabowo Subianto.

“[The PDI-P] is ready to attend,” PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.

But Hasto also said that he could not yet confirm whether or not it will be Megawati herself attending the event on Saturday, or whether she will send party executives in her stead.

Megawati, notably, was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the umrah (minor haj) pilgrimage, along with her two children, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and PDI-P executive Mohamad Rizki Pratama. It remains unclear when she will return to the country.

“We will have to report first to the chairwoman, since the party’s invitation [to the Gerindra event] is addressed to her,” Hasto said.

The PDI-P is currently the only party in the national legislature outside of Prabowo’s Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), of which Gerindra is the de facto leader.

