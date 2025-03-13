Indonesia upbeat about Paulus Tannos' extradition

he Indonesian government remains optimistic about securing the return of businessman and graft suspect Paulus Tannos, after Singapore granted the request, despite the fugitive's decision to contest the extradition.
Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that, “we are sure it will happen as hoped, and as soon as possible [Paulus] will be extradited.”
He dismissed the likelihood of the appeal succeeding, as his ministry, along with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), had submitted the necessary documents to their Singaporean counterparts.
“We believe that Singapore, as our friendly neighbor, shares Indonesia’s commitment to eradicating corruption,” Supratman added.
Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin and has been living in Singapore since 2017, was arrested by the Singaporean authorities on Jan. 22, ending his five-plus years on the run since he was named a suspect by the KPK in a massive corruption case centered on e-ID procurement.
The arrest followed a request from the KPK for a provisional arrest warrant, which was issued by a Singaporean court on Jan. 17. Indonesia subsequently submitted a formal extradition request on Feb. 24, the first since a new extradition treaty between both countries came into force in March last year.
