Jakarta Post
Jakarta regains calm under heavy security 

Calm is slowly returning to Jakarta under heightened security after a week of protests over lawmakers’ conduct and generous allowances, which escalated following the tragic killing of a young man by an armored police vehicle during a crowd dispersal last Thursday.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 2, 2025

After the storm: President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Sept. 1 after visiting injured police officers at the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, Jakarta. President Prabowo visited officers who were wounded during clashes at a protest in Jakarta and instructed the police chief to grant them extraordinary promotions.

alm is slowly returning to Jakarta under heightened security after a week of protests over lawmakers’ conduct and generous allowance, which escalated following the tragic killing of a young man by an armored police vehicle during a crowd dispersal last Thursday.

Monday saw relatively subdued tensions around the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta, compared with previous days when demonstrators clashed with authorities, leaving at least 468 people injured, including 97 who required hospitalization. Additionally, over 1,200 people were arrested in Jakarta during protests between August 25 and 31, Antara reported.

Protests intensified and spread to other regions after the death of 21-year-old online bike-hailing service (ojol) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was run over by a Jakarta Metropolitan Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) armored tactical vehicle while reportedly completing a food delivery near the clash site in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, on Thursday evening.

Over the weekend, several private properties belonging to lawmakers and government officials were ransacked, and public facilities, including the regional legislative (DPRD) building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, were set ablaze, resulting in three deaths. 

President Prabowo Subianto subsequently ordered the military and police to take stern action against “rioters and looters” on Sunday, prompting increased patrols in critical areas of the capital.

Several groups that had initially planned protests in Jakarta on Monday postponed their actions, including the Populist National Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI Kerakyatan), part of the Indonesian University Students Alliance (AMI).

