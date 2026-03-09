TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano dies after battle with kidney cancer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano dies after battle with kidney cancer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win

Human rights activists call the ruling to acquit four activists of incitement charges surrounding the nationwide riots in August 2025 to become a precedent for hundreds of other activists and protesters who are still facing prosecution.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 9, 2026 Published on Mar. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-03-08T01:13:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on March 6, 2026 after he and other activists were acquitted from charges of inciting nationwide riots in August 2025 at the Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on March 6, 2026 after he and other activists were acquitted from charges of inciting nationwide riots in August 2025 at the Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

C

ivil society groups welcomed the acquittal of four human rights activists charged with inciting last August’s nationwide riot as a victory for freedom of expression, as officials called law enforcement officers to respect and not challenge the ruling.

On Friday, judges with the Central Jakarta District Court found Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen and staff Muzaffar Salim, student movement "Gejayan Memanggil" activist Syahdan Husein and Riau University student Khariq Anhar not guilty of incitement and recruiting children for criminal activities during nationwide anti-government protests and unrest in late August and early September last year.

The bench upheld that the activists were only exercising their right to express disappointment toward the government through 19 social media posts, rejecting prosecutors’ indictment that the posts contributed to riots.

The Alliance of Youth Movement Against Criminalization (GMLK), which monitored and assisted hundreds of people detained after the August unrest, called the ruling “a breath of fresh air amid bad news in democracy”, said GMLK campaigner Vamellia Bella.

“It affirms that democracy and freedom of expression are never given for granted, but must be continuously fought for and voiced,” Vamellia said.

But she said the victory was not complete, as many of the other protesters had been convicted or remained in custody, showing inconsistency in how courts handled protest-related criminalization cases.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Related Articles

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

Related Article

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

New criticism, old terror

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

More in Indonesia

 View more
Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on March 6, 2026 after he and other activists were acquitted from charges of inciting nationwide riots in August 2025 at the Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta.
Politics

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win
President Prabowo Subianto greets journalists when preparing to welcome former presidents during a high-level briefing on March 3 with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

From late condolences to no condemnation: Prabowo walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’ on Iran war
Four moths from the new species 'Chabulina celebesensis Sutrisno & Ubaidillah, 2026' are seen in a diagram issued by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) on March 3. Two BRIN researchers found two new moth species, which they named after themselves.
Archipelago

BRIN researchers identify two new endemic moths in Papua, Sulawesi

Highlight
Blaze away: Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The fire was caused by falling debris after the interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the United States-Israel war against Iran.
Regulations

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Editorial

Something's gotta give
Vehicles drive along an expressway against the backdrop of smoke rising after a strike on the Iranian capital of Tehran on March 5, 2026. Israel pounded Tehran with fresh strikes and Iran targeted Kurdish guerilla groups in Iraq on March 5 as a spiralling war in the Middle East engulfed the entire region.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia says Muslim countries support mediation bid as military put on alert

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Academia

Time for emergency ASEAN Plus Three summit
Middle East and Africa

Three Indonesian crew missing after tugboat sinks in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East and Africa

Iran names Khamenei's son Mojtaba as new supreme leader
Sports

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Academia

US-Israel war against Iran is upending global energy markets
Markets

Shares slide, oil surges on risk of lengthy Middle East conflict
Politics

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Activists’ acquittal of riot incitement hailed as democratic win

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.