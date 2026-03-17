Letters, podcast and meetings: Ex-leaders step up amid govt’s muted response to Iran war

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s questions arise over President Prabowo Subianto’s delayed and muted response to the United States-Israeli war on Iran, some former presidents and vice presidents have taken an active role in voicing their concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
On Tuesday afternoon last week, at her white-fenced residence on Jl. Teuku Umar in Jakarta, former president Megawati Soekarnoputri received Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Boroujerdi and handed him a personal letter.
The letter was to congratulate the appointment of Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who was chosen to succeed his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a longtime leader who was killed in the US-Israeli military strikes on Feb. 28.
“I feel happy that Iran now has a leader again,” Megawati said, while presenting the letter she wrote congratulating the new leader, according to a video shared by her media team.
It was the second letter Megawati had sent to the Iranian leadership in the past two weeks.
In her first letter to Iran, Megawati expressed deep condolences over the sudden military strikes against the Islamic republic and the death of its leader. She also recalled her meeting with Khamenei during her 2004 visit to Tehran as president, and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries.
Megawati noted in the letter that Khamenei admired her father, Indonesia’s founding president Sukarno, and had been inspired by his principles of social justice and anti-colonialism in shaping Iran’s policies.
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