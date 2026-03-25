TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Planned salary cuts for public officials welcomed

President Prabowo Subianto first raised the proposal as part of a wider austerity measure to mitigate potential impacts from the crisis triggered by the United States-Israeli war against Iran.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 25, 2026 Published on Mar. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-03-24T19:25:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (center) points to his ministers on March 13, 2026 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting to discuss the government's preparations ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday and response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East at the State Palace in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (center) points to his ministers on March 13, 2026 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting to discuss the government's preparations ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday and response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

S

everal political parties in the governing coalition and cabinet members have voiced support for a proposal to cut executive and legislative officials’ salaries as part of broader austerity measures to mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing United States-Israeli war on Iran.

President Prabowo Subianto floated the pay cut idea in his speech at a plenary cabinet session on March 13, one week before the Idul Fitri holiday, in which he stressed the need for Indonesia to take proactive measures to mitigate growing uncertainty in global energy markets, triggered by the war in the Middle East.

He cited austerity measures adopted by Pakistan in response to the crisis as an example, including salary cuts for officials, remote working policies for both the public and private sectors and delaying non-essential state spending.

The proposal has received some support from parties within Prabowo’s ruling coalition, such as the Golkar Party, which holds the largest number of cabinet portfolios among those allocated to political parties. The party also commands the second-largest bloc of seats in the House of Representatives.

“If the country requires it, Golkar is ready for its members serving in the cabinet and the legislature to have their salaries cut,” Golkar secretary-general Muhammad Sarmuji said on Tuesday.

Read also: Self-reliance ‘common sense’, Prabowo says, as war tests global order

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The pay cut, he added, would signal the country’s responsiveness to the situation and “our willingness to adapt”. Sarmuji also suggested the government review less effective programs and improve budget efficiency to ensure meaningful savings, but stopped short of specifying which programs.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Related Articles

Prabowo querying slow progress on '3 million houses' program, Hashim says

Govt looks to spending cuts, deficit increase ‘only for crisis’

As opposition falters, Kalla emerges as bridge between critics, power

Related Article

Prabowo querying slow progress on '3 million houses' program, Hashim says

Govt looks to spending cuts, deficit increase ‘only for crisis’

As opposition falters, Kalla emerges as bridge between critics, power

Sovereignty for soybeans?

Suspended NasDem lawmaker makes early returns to House

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world
Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

Strait strategy: Iran is sanctioning America

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (center) points to his ministers on March 13, 2026 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting to discuss the government's preparations ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday and response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Planned salary cuts for public officials welcomed
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks toward an interview room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s building in Jakarta, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Politics

Yaqut returns to KPK detention
Hindu worshippers perform the Rejang Dewa dance during the Tawur Agung Kesanga ceremony at Adhitya Jaya Temple in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, on March 18, 2026. The ritual, attended by about 1,000 Hindus from across Greater Jakarta, was held to purify the environment and the human spirit from past wrongdoing. The ceremony takes place a day before Nyepi, marking the Saka New Year 1948.
Archipelago

Swiss national arrested for Nyepi hate speech

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center), standing between Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (right), performs Idul Fitri at the Darussalam Mosque in Aceh Tamiang, Aceh on March 21, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo affirms support for Palestinian cause
Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center) is being escorted out of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta after an interrogation session on March 12, 2026. The antigraft body arrest the former minister one day after a court rejected his pretrial motion challenging his suspect status.
Editorial

KPK's 'special treatment'
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during Danantara’s anniversary event at Wisma Danantara, Jakarta, March 12, 2026.
Regulations

Danantara’s first year sparks doubts over investment focus, economic role

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Trump’s war of choice on Iran: Inquiring into foreign policy making

Europe

Europe dangerously unprepared for worsening wildfires, report says
Markets

Crude tumbles, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Academia

The future of democracy: Why Gen-Z protests demand a new blueprint
Middle East and Africa

Trump sends peace plan as Iran opens to 'non-hostile' oil vessels
Academia

Is honesty the best policy for the international order?
Asia & Pacific

Philippines declares 'national energy emergency'
Academia

Data flows out, value flows away: Indonesia’s digital trade paradox
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Planned salary cuts for public officials welcomed

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.