TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Resilience in a rough world
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

Lt. Gen. Yudi Abrimantyo, the chief of the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), has ‘handed over’ his position amid investigations into alleged involvement of military intelligence officers in the acid attack against Kontras activist Andrie Yunus.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 27, 2026 Published on Mar. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-03-26T19:41:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An activist light up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta. An activist light up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

T

he head of the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) intelligence agency has resigned following the naming of its officers as suspects in an acid attack against a human rights activist, but the move was deemed “inadequate” by civil groups amid calls for transparency in the handling of the case.

At a livestreamed press briefing on Wednesday evening, TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Aulia Dwi Nasrullah said the military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) chief Lt. Gen. Yudi Abrimantyo no longer holds the position.

“Today, we need to share that, as a form of accountability, the BAIS chief has handed over his position,” Aulia told reporters at the TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on Wednesday.

But the spokesperson did not clarify whether Yudi was dismissed from the force or reassigned to another position within the military. He also did not name Yudi’s replacement for the BAIS chief post.

The announcement came following a confirmation of the arrest of four officers, who were reportedly assigned to BAIS, for their alleged involvement in the acid attack against Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist Andrie Yunus. Unidentified people hurled acid at Andrie when he was riding his motorcycle in Jakarta on the evening of March 12.

The four officers were only identified by their initials: BHW, ES, NDP and SL. They are reportedly Navy and Air Force personnel working at BAIS. The officers were arrested by the National Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI).

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Popular

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island

Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Related Articles

Calls mount for public trial in activist acid attack

Calls for justice mount as Kontras activist maimed in acid attack

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Related Article

Calls mount for public trial in activist acid attack

Calls for justice mount as Kontras activist maimed in acid attack

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

The gavel, not the gun: Rethinking TNI’s role in counterterrorism

General Agus Widjojo, a passionate reformist in uniform

Popular

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island

Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

More in Indonesia

 View more
Critical absence: Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan leaves on April 24, 2024, after the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) at the commission's office in Jakarta.
Politics

Anies’ visit to Yudhoyono’s Idul Fitri event sparks rapprochement speculations
Smoke is seen billowing in the background while grass dries out at a forest and land fire location in Berakit village in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands, on March 23, 2026. Bintan regency administration declared a forest and land fire emergency response on March 23 because of increasing fire spots and drought in almost all of Bintan territory.
Archipelago

Bintan declares forest fire emergency, Dumai blanketed in smoke
An activist light up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta.
Politics

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

Highlight
An activist light up a candle during a prayer for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta on March 17, 2026.
Politics

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say
A protester from an alliance of students and civil society groups holds a poster during a demonstration about the Board of Peace (BoP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Friday, on March 6, 2026. Protesters condemned strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying they violate international law and global peace, and urged the government to review Indonesia’s agreement in the Board of Peace (BoP) charter, which they said does not align with the mandate of the United Nations Security Council.
Editorial

Troubled Board of Peace
Briefing: Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with several senior journalists, economists and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Regulations

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The responsibility to protect and the war against Iran
Middle East and Africa

Trump extends pause on striking Iran's energy plants into April
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo to visit Japan, South Korea next week
Academia

Smart air defense systems: A new chapter in modern air warfare
Politics

Anies’ visit to Yudhoyono’s Idul Fitri event sparks rapprochement speculations
Academia

Amid trade uncertainties and unilateralism, give RCEP a chance
Archipelago

Bintan declares forest fire emergency, Dumai blanketed in smoke
Politics

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.