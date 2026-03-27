TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

An activist light up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

Lt. Gen. Yudi Abrimantyo, the chief of the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), has ‘handed over’ his position amid investigations into alleged involvement of military intelligence officers in the acid attack against Kontras activist Andrie Yunus.

T he head of the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) intelligence agency has resigned following the naming of its officers as suspects in an acid attack against a human rights activist, but the move was deemed “inadequate” by civil groups amid calls for transparency in the handling of the case.

At a livestreamed press briefing on Wednesday evening, TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Aulia Dwi Nasrullah said the military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) chief Lt. Gen. Yudi Abrimantyo no longer holds the position.

“Today, we need to share that, as a form of accountability, the BAIS chief has handed over his position,” Aulia told reporters at the TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on Wednesday.

But the spokesperson did not clarify whether Yudi was dismissed from the force or reassigned to another position within the military. He also did not name Yudi’s replacement for the BAIS chief post.

The announcement came following a confirmation of the arrest of four officers, who were reportedly assigned to BAIS, for their alleged involvement in the acid attack against Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist Andrie Yunus. Unidentified people hurled acid at Andrie when he was riding his motorcycle in Jakarta on the evening of March 12.

The four officers were only identified by their initials: BHW, ES, NDP and SL. They are reportedly Navy and Air Force personnel working at BAIS. The officers were arrested by the National Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI).

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