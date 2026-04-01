KPK names two more suspects in haj quota graft case

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured under overcast skies on Jan. 22, 2025, in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named two more suspects in its investigation into the alleged misallocation of the 2024 haj quota, a case that has implicated former Religious Affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named two more suspects in its investigation into the alleged misallocation of the 2024 haj quota at the Religious Affairs Ministry, a case that has implicated former minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

In a press conference on Monday night, the agency identified the suspects as Asrul Azis Taba who chairs Kesthuri, one of many associations of private travel agencies organizing special haj programs, and Ismail Adham, the director of operations at Maktour travel agency.

They are the first two individuals from private haj travel agencies to be named suspects in the alleged corruption in the distribution of 20,000 extra haj spots that Indonesia received from Saudi Arabia in 2024, when Yaqut was a minister.

This brings the total number of suspects to four, after the KPK named the former minister and his former special staffer Ishfah Abidal Aziz, known as Gus Alex, as suspects in January of this year.

The case revolves around the ministry’s decision to divide the extra spots equally between the state-subsidized regular haj and the special haj programs, even though the prevailing law caps the higher-priced trips, run by private travel agencies, to 8 percent.

Read also: Former minister Yaqut named suspect in haj quota graft scandal

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The KPK accused the two new suspects, Ismail and Asrul, of colluding with Yaqut and Gus Alex, as well as an executive of another association of private travel agencies, so that travel providers have their haj quota increased from 8 percent to 50 percent.