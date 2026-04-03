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Witnesses, activists in Andrie case subject to threats

At least 12 people have made reports to the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) about the online abuse they received on social media and other online communication platforms and requested the commission’s protection.

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Fri, April 3, 2026 Published on Apr. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-04-03T09:56:57+07:00

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Human rights activists with the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network hold posters during the 902nd “Kamisan” protest outside the State Palace in Jakarta on April 2, 2026. The demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against human rights defender Andrie Yunus, urging the formation of an independent fact-finding team and demanding that those responsible be tried in a civilian court. Human rights activists with the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network hold posters during the 902nd “Kamisan” protest outside the State Palace in Jakarta on April 2, 2026. The demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against human rights defender Andrie Yunus, urging the formation of an independent fact-finding team and demanding that those responsible be tried in a civilian court. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

S

everal witnesses and activists have reportedly received threats online after they testified and voiced their concerns about the acid attack against Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist Andrie Yunus.

At least 12 people have made reports to the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) about the online abuse they received on social media and other online communication platforms and requested the commission’s protection.

“We are currently assessing the requests. We will make a decision soon,” Komnas HAM commissioner Saurlin Siagian said on Thursday.

He added that the commission was assessing the level of risk faced and the form of protection needed by the 12 people.

Another Komnas HAM commissioner Pramono Ubaid Tanthowi previously said the 12 people were involved in the investigation into the acid attack, including witnesses and activists who were vocal in voicing their concerns related to the case, as reported by Antara on Wednesday. He declined to disclose the identity of the complainants, citing security concerns.

Read also: Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack

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Reports on the threats against people related to Andrie’s acid attack surfaced after another Kontras activist Jane Rosalina told the press that a number of lawyers and activists advocating for the injured activist had received threats. Their families who live in Jakarta, West Java and North Sumatra also received intimidatory messages. 

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