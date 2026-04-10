Prabowo swears in Anwar Usman’s replacement in Constitutional Court 

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Before his appointment as the new Constitutional Court justice, Liliek Prisbawono Adi held the chief justice position in several district courts as well as the Medan High Court in North Sumatra.
resident Prabowo Subianto has inaugurated Liliek Prisbawono Adi as a new Constitutional Court justice, filling the vacancy left by Anwar Usman, who concluded his 15-year controversial tenure at the court.
During a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday, Liliek took the oath of office, pledging to carry out his duties to “the best of [his] ability and with the utmost fairness”, while upholding the 1945 Constitution and the rule of law with full responsibility.
“I strive to continue improving my integrity and capacity as a Constitutional Court justice,” Liliek told reporters after the ceremony. “My priority is to uphold and safeguard the Constitution.”
Liliek was born in Bojonegoro, East Java in 1966. Before Friday’s inauguration, he served as a judge at the Medan High Court in North Sumatra, a position he held since April 2024.
He had held key positions in several district courts, including chief judges of the Balikpapan District Court in South Kalimantan, the South Jakarta District Court and the Central Jakarta District Court.
Liliek was among three candidates nominated by the Supreme Court for the Constitutional Court justice seat, alongside Denpasar High Court judge Fahmiron and North Kalimantan High Court head Marsudin Nainggolan.
Liliek’s name was mentioned in an Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) investigation in 2025 into alleged bribery linked to court rulings in a graft case on a crude palm oil (CPO) export permit handled at the Jakarta Corruption Court, which is part of the Central Jakarta District Court.
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