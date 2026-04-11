Prabowo directs seized money toward school repairs

President Prabowo Subianto gestures on Friday while delivering a speech in front of stacks of rupiah banknotes representing fines paid by companies found to have operated illegally in forest areas during a ceremony at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta. During the ceremony, the President also expressed his appreciation the work of the Forest Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH) in reclaiming forest areas that are used by plantation and mining companies. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Assets recovered and transferred to the state since President Prabowo Subianto took office one and a half years ago totaled Rp 31.3 trillion, which the President said could be used to repair 34,000 damaged schools or 500,000 houses for low-income families.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has directed money collected from asset recovery efforts toward financing repairs for damaged schools and homes while commending authorities’ efforts to recover state losses from the forestry sector.

On Friday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) officially handed over to the state Rp 11.4 trillion (US$666 billion) obtained from administrative fines collected by the Forest Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH), fines and assets recovered from corruption cases as well as other tax and nontax state revenue pertaining to plantation businesses and forestry affairs.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin underscored the importance of law enforcement, including by Satgas PKH, in recovering state losses and contributing to the economy.

“Weak law enforcement will cause the state to lose money, assets, authority and the ability to ensure the people’s welfare,” he said on Friday, standing in front of a wall of trillions of rupiah in cash displayed during the handover ceremony at the AGO headquarters in Jakarta.

“In contrast, strong, smart, well-directed law enforcement will improve governance, recover state losses and create a healthier business climate,” he went on to say.

The handover was witnessed by Prabowo, who expressed his satisfaction over the amount of money recovered since he took office in October 2024.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Friday’s handover was the third time since October 2025 that the state formally received Rp 13 billion recovered from a high-profile crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case. Two months later, the state received another Rp 6.6 trillion from the same case and administrative fines in the forestry sector.