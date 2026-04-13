New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

Constitutional Court Justice Liliek Prisbawono Adi (right) takes the oath of office on April 10 during his inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta. Liliek replace former justice Anwar Usman who, retired after serving 15 years on the Constitutional Court. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Liliek Prisbawono Adi, who was nominated by the Supreme Court, took his seat at the Constitutional Court, as the justices are examining judicial review petitions against the recently-revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

T he appointment of a new Constitutional Court justice has renewed scrutiny on the nine-member bench, as the court deliberates some of its most consequential petitions, including one against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

On Friday, Medan High Court judge Liliek Prisbawono Adi took his oath of office as a Constitutional Court justice during a ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta. He was inaugurated weeks after being nominated as one of three candidates for the position by the Supreme Court through an open selection process.

Liliek was picked despite controversies during his tenure as head of the Central Jakarta District Court. One of them was when his name was mentioned in a bribery probe by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in 2025 into alleged bribery linked to court rulings in a graft case related to a crude palm oil (CPO) export permit.

Liliek joins the bench as the court is reviewing two judicial review petitions against the revised TNI Law passed last March, one of the most contested laws in the court’s history.

One petition, filed by a coalition of civil society groups in October 2025, challenges several provisions of the law, including Article 74 that maintains the application of the 1997 Military Tribunal Law that allows active-duty personnel accused of general crimes to be tried in military tribunals until the latter is revised.

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Petitioners argued scrapping the article could be crucial in breaking the cycle of impunity, as it contradicts Article 65 of the TNI Law, which stipulates any troops suspected of committing general crimes to be tried in civilian courts. Military tribunals are often criticized for issuing lighter sentences for active-duty troops found guilty of committing crimes.