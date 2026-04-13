‘Ondel-ondel’ poised to disappear from Jakarta streets

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akartans may no longer see street performers wearing the giant ondel-ondel effigies anymore, as the city administration is pressing ahead with banning such street performances to respect the dignity of Betawi people, the indigenous inhabitants of Jakarta.
The giant ondel-ondel puppets are often showcased at cultural events and ceremonies across the capital, making it one of the most recognized manifestations of Betawi heritage. But the rampant presence of street performers dressed as ondel-ondel and parading them to collect donations from passersby in the capital, has been seen by authorities as both disrespectful to the culture and creating a public nuisance.
A group of ondel-ondel street performers on Jl. Palmerah Barat in West Jakarta, reportedly earns around Rp 200,000 (US$11.70) daily.
The idea of controlling the use of ondel-ondel in street performances has been floated since 2014 during the leadership of several past governors. The current city administration under Governor Pramono Anung has also been pushing to issue a regulation to ban ondel-ondel busking.
Although no regulation has yet been produced, Pramono on Saturday instructed the Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) to crack down on ondel-ondel street performers in a “persuasive” way, without imposing any sanctions on the performers but rather educating them about the need to respect ondel-ondel as a part of Jakarta’s cultural heritage.
“We’ve made the decision to ban ondel-ondel from the streets because it is a Jakarta icon,” he said after attending a Betawi cultural event in Central Jakarta on Saturday, as quoted from Antara.
Read also: Uncertain future hangs over ‘ondel-ondel’ buskers
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