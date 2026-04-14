KPK nabs Tulungagung regent for alleged extortion with threat of dismissal

Tulungagung Regent Gatut Sunu Wibowo (second left), in a detainee vest, is escorted by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officers on April 12, 2026, after he was interrogated in relation to extortion charges at the KPK headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

Gatut Sunu Wibowo has become the latest regional leader in East Java to be arrested for corruption, after he allegedly threatened local officials with dismissal in an attempt to extort up to Rp 2.8 billion (US$163,000) for personal use.

G atut Sunu Wibowo, the regent of Tulungagung regent, East Java, is accused of extorting more than a dozen local officials with the threat of dismissal, an investigation by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has found.

Investigators raided Gatut’s office on Friday afternoon and detained him for questioning at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta a day later.

KPK enforcement deputy Asep Guntur Rahayu announced on Saturday that Gatut and his personal aide Dwi Yoga Ambal had been named as suspects and charged with extortion.

The charges refer to allegations that Gatut forced 16 heads of regional agencies and other high-ranking officials to sign undated resignation letters following their appointment in December 2025, and then threatened to use these letters to fire them if they did not pay him between Rp 15 million (US$875) and Rp 2.8 billion each.

“Gatut demanded a total of Rp 5 billion [from his subordinates] but he had received only Rp 2.7 billion [by the time he was arrested]”, Asep told a press conference on Saturday.

Read also: Pekalongan regent detained on corruption allegations

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He added the money was intended to cover Gatut’s personal spending, including medical bills and luxury shoes.