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House passes long-awaited domestic worker protection law

The House of Representatives has passed the long-awaited domestic worker protection bill into law in a plenary session on Tuesday, after more than two decades of stalled progress in the legislature.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, April 22, 2026 Published on Apr. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-04-21T20:00:42+07:00

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An activist takes part in a hunger strike outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2023, as part of a protest requesting lawmakers pass the long-awaited bill to protect domestic workers. An activist takes part in a hunger strike outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2023, as part of a protest requesting lawmakers pass the long-awaited bill to protect domestic workers. (AFP/Adek Berry)

T

he House of Representatives has passed the long-awaited domestic worker protection bill into law in a plenary session on Tuesday, after more than two decades of stalled progress in the legislature.

In the session led by House Speaker Puan Maharani, lawmakers agreed to adopt the law after it was submitted by the Legislative Body (Baleg), prompting cheers and applause from the audience as she brought down the gavel to confirm the decision.

Baleg chair Bob Hasan described the law as “the most beautiful gift” on Kartini Day, Indonesia’s commemoration of women’s emancipation named after women’s rights pioneer Raden Ajeng Kartini, which coincided with Tuesday’s adoption of law.

“May the Domestic Workers Protection Law keep alive Kartini’s spirit of empowerment and serve as a beacon of protection for domestic workers,” the Gerindra Party politician said. 

The law includes some key provisions on domestic workers’ rights, including access to health benefits and social security programs, as well as rights to education and vocational training provided by the government. It also sets the minimum age for domestic workers at 18. 

The domestic worker protection bill had been on and off the table at the House for more than 20 years until the House and the government agreed in September of last year to put it on the list of priority bills to be discussed this year and the Baleg completed its deliberations on Monday.

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