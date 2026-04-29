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Military court indicts officers in activist acid attack case

Prosecutors suspected the defendants of harboring motives of personal revenge against activist Andrie Yunus for the latter’s interruption of a closed-door House of Representatives meeting for an Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision, which the officers said was ‘insulting and trampled the military’s dignity’.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, April 29, 2026 Published on Apr. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-04-29T13:39:55+07:00

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Jakarta Military Court Judge Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto (second left) presides over the indictment hearing against the four defendants in the acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus on April 29 at the Jakarta Military Court building in East Jakarta. Jakarta Military Court Judge Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto (second left) presides over the indictment hearing against the four defendants in the acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus on April 29 at the Jakarta Military Court building in East Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Indonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors have read the indictment against four officers for allegedly launching a premeditated acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus in the first hearing of the case in the Jakarta Military Court.

In a live streamed public hearing on Wednesday at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta, prosecutors formally read out charges against the defendants, namely Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetyo, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi, First Lt. Sami Lakka and Second Lt. Edi Sudarko. 

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All defendants were assigned to the TNI’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS).

Military prosecutor Capt. Hanggono said the defendants’ alleged involvement in the assault met elements of multiple criminal offenses under the Criminal Code (KUHP), primarily Article 469 on premeditated serious assault which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Other charges include Article 468 of KUHP for causing serious injury that carries a maximum punishment of eight years behind bars.

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According to the indictment, the defendants’ carried out a premeditated against Andrie, deputy coordinator of human rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), after seeing viral videos of him interrupting closed-door deliberations by members of the House of Representatives (DPR) on revisions to the TNI Law in March 2025 at Fairmont Hotel in Central Jakarta.

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