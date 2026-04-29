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Ministry inspects EV taxi garage in Bekasi following train crash

The ministry's director general for land transportation Aan Suhanan, who described the visit as an inspection, said the move was to check if the EV taxi firm complied with prevailing safety standards.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 29, 2026 Published on Apr. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-04-29T14:20:57+07:00

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Onlookers inspect the remains of an EV taxi following a crash on April 27, 2026. Onlookers inspect the remains of an EV taxi following a crash on April 27, 2026. (The Jakarta Post/X/iNews)

A

senior official of the Transportation Ministry made an unannounced visit on Wednesday to a taxi garage run by Vinfast-linked EV taxi firm Green SM in Bekasi, West Java, following an allegation that an EV cab operated by the company kicked off the chain of events that led to a train crash that killed 16 people earlier this week.

The ministry's director general for land transportation Aan Suhanan, who described the visit as an inspection, said the move was to check if the EV taxi firm complied with prevailing safety standards.

"We want to ensure that the safety management system has been implemented based on current regulations. From the initial checks, we found a number of things that will require further inspection," Aan said, as quoted by state-run news wire Antara on Wednesday. 

The senior official said the safety check included the roadworthiness of the EV taxi fleet, as well as the health and skills of drivers.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the crash between a commuter train and the long-distance train Argo Bromo bound for Surabaya, East Java, took place after a taxi stalled on a crossing near Bekasi Timur Station and was hit by an oncoming commuter train. The commuter train hit by the Argo train was on the opposite track and had been delayed at the platform to allow for technicians to remove the damaged taxi.

Taxi operator Green SM Indonesia confirmed on Instagram that the taxi was part of its fleet. It said it had sent information to authorities to assist in the investigation.

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Green SM Indonesia is the Indonesian branch of Vietnamese EV taxi operator Green and Smart Mobility JSC, an affiliate of Vingroup.

After visiting one of the Bekasi hospitals treating the injured, President Prabowo Subianto said he had agreed to build an overpass near the railway tracks and that authorities would investigate the collision. He said large parts of the rail network were not well-maintained.

 

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