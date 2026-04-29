Stronger protection urged for outdoor workers in dry season

A Public Facilities and Infrastructure Handling (PPSU) worker cleans the street on April 19 during the Car Free Day event at Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Authorities have urged people to avoid outdoor activities during midday and rehydrate regularly to avoid being sick during extreme heat conditions expected in the upcoming dry season.

A head of the upcoming dry season, authorities and businesses are facing questions over protection provided for people who must continue to work outdoors to prevent them from potential health risks from the heat.

Most health authorities urge people to avoid being outdoors during midday and rehydrate regularly to prevent from being sick throughout the dry season, which is predicted to be longer and drier in most parts of the country due to the impact of El Niño.

But such cautionary messages can often not be followed by outdoor workers, such as Yuventius, an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver, who spoke of having no choice but to ride through the heat to earn a living.

“I have heard the government’s advice to reduce outdoor activities and wear masks,” Yuventius, 30, told The Jakarta Post. “But there’s nothing I can do. My job can’t be done from home, so I cannot escape the scorching heat.”

Ride-hailing platform operators have issued reminders for drivers on safety precautions amid the hot weather. But Yuventius claimed he had not received any protection equipment that may protect him amid the projected extreme heat.

“So far, I’ve received reminders via email to stay cautious and wear a mask when riding, but they don’t provide me with masks,” Yuventius said.

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Most parts of Indonesia are forecast to transition into the dry season between April and June, with the peak of the hot season expected in August, according to a latest prediction from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).