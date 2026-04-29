TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core
The Global South’s moment to shape rules
Inflation won’t stop at pump
Trains collide near Jakarta, killing seven, injuring dozens
Lawmakers urge modesty for regional leaders after Samarinda unrest

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core
The Global South’s moment to shape rules
Inflation won’t stop at pump
Trains collide near Jakarta, killing seven, injuring dozens
Lawmakers urge modesty for regional leaders after Samarinda unrest

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Stronger protection urged for outdoor workers in dry season

Authorities have urged people to avoid outdoor activities during midday and rehydrate regularly to avoid being sick during extreme heat conditions expected in the upcoming dry season.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 29, 2026 Published on Apr. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-04-28T17:15:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Public Facilities and Infrastructure Handling (PPSU) worker cleans the street on April 19 during the Car Free Day event at Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta. A Public Facilities and Infrastructure Handling (PPSU) worker cleans the street on April 19 during the Car Free Day event at Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

head of the upcoming dry season, authorities and businesses are facing questions over protection provided for people who must continue to work outdoors to prevent them from potential health risks from the heat.

Most health authorities urge people to avoid being outdoors during midday and rehydrate regularly to prevent from being sick throughout the dry season, which is predicted to be longer and drier in most parts of the country due to the impact of El Niño.

But such cautionary messages can often not be followed by outdoor workers, such as Yuventius, an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver, who spoke of having no choice but to ride through the heat to earn a living.

“I have heard the government’s advice to reduce outdoor activities and wear masks,” Yuventius, 30, told The Jakarta Post. “But there’s nothing I can do. My job can’t be done from home, so I cannot escape the scorching heat.” 

Ride-hailing platform operators have issued reminders for drivers on safety precautions amid the hot weather. But Yuventius claimed he had not received any protection equipment that may protect him amid the projected extreme heat.

“So far, I’ve received reminders via email to stay cautious and wear a mask when riding, but they don’t provide me with masks,” Yuventius said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Most parts of Indonesia are forecast to transition into the dry season between April and June, with the peak of the hot season expected in August, according to a latest prediction from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Popular

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core
The Global South’s moment to shape rules

The Global South’s moment to shape rules
Inflation won’t stop at pump

Inflation won’t stop at pump

Related Article

El Nino set to return in mid-2026: UN

Indonesia on alert for prolonged dry season as El Niño nears

Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists

Jakartans battle floodwaters to reach workplaces

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Popular

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core
The Global South’s moment to shape rules

The Global South’s moment to shape rules
Inflation won’t stop at pump

Inflation won’t stop at pump

More in Indonesia

 View more
A Public Facilities and Infrastructure Handling (PPSU) worker cleans the street on April 19 during the Car Free Day event at Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Stronger protection urged for outdoor workers in dry season
The Little Aresha daycare center is sealed by police after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta, on April 27, 2026. Police have arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare centre went viral, sparking outrage across the nation.
Society

Yogyakarta daycare abuse exposes oversight failures
A police officer speaks with protesters opposing violence in Papua on April 27 in Jayapura, Papua. Jayapura Police deployed 1,200 joint personnel from the police and military to secure the protest.
Archipelago

Deadly Puncak clash reignites calls for peace, dialogue in Papua

Highlight
Technicians work as members of the police look on at the site after a deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2026.
Society

Bekasi deadly train crash renews railway safety concerns
Local residents carry captured janitor fish during a Ciliwung River cleanup operation in Cililitan, East Jakarta on April 17, 2026. The Jakarta administration has declared a war against the invasive fish, which thrives in heavy-polluted rivers across the city.
Editorial

Culling pests, cleaning rivers
A woman takes a photo of an electronic display showing negative movements across the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index on Feb. 2, 2026, at the bourse’s South Jakarta headquarters.
Markets

IDX trails Asian markets amid MSCI concerns, global risks

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Stronger protection urged for outdoor workers in dry season
Academia

The toll of taxation: Why the VAT plan is a risky gamble

Society

Yogyakarta daycare abuse exposes oversight failures
Academia

Political reform 2.0: Restoring the state to its foundational principles
Opinion

Analysis: An economy that isn’t hiring: Why policy is failing the labor market
Archipelago

Deadly Puncak clash reignites calls for peace, dialogue in Papua
Archipelago

Deadly Puncak clash reignites calls for peace, dialogue in Papua
Regulations

Govt struggles to find land for solar power program
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Stronger protection urged for outdoor workers in dry season

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.