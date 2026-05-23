Jakarta to open railway station connected to Jakarta International Stadium

A Greater Jakarta Commuter train passes through the under-construction Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) railway station on Oct. 14, 2025, in North Jakarta. The station, located next to the stadium, will be directly connected with the 82,000-seat JIS. (Shutterstock/Wulandari Wulandari)

The commuter railway station, set to be opened by June, is expected to help improve accessibility to the 82,000-seat stadium by visitors from the city center and other regions, especially during major concerts or sporting events.

T he Jakarta administration is set to open a train station at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta, a move expected to improve accessibility to the stadium that has been and is planning hosting large-scale, international events.

The construction of the station is nearly done, with authorities planning to start operations in June, coinciding with the city’s 499th anniversary on June 22, said Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim, a special staffer for Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.

The station will be located adjacent to the stadium, around five minutes from JIS’ main entrance.

Chico called the station “a gift for Jakartans”, as it is aimed to support large-scale events such as concerts and soccer matches, while improving public mobility in the area.

“With the Greater Jakarta Commuter Line access stopping directly at JIS, people will have more options for public transportations, and traffic congestion may decrease,” Chico said on Thursday.

“We are optimistic this station will become a game changer for accessibility to JIS and its surrounding areas, both for special events and daily activities,” he continued.

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