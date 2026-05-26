House-backed police bill opens way for Listyo's tenure extension

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awmakers have moved closer to revising the 2002 Police Law, with one proposed provision drawing particular public scrutiny for potentially allowing National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo to remain in office well beyond the end of President Prabowo Subianto’s current term.
The House of Representatives registered last week a revision of the Police Law as its initiative, in a decision agreed by all eight parties in the House during a rare plenary session attended by the President. The move paved the way for House Commission III overseeing legal affairs to start formal deliberations on the bill.
In a meeting with the government at the Senayan Legislative Complex on Monday, the commission further established a team of lawmakers to deliberate the bill after receiving the President’s approval to proceed, although the government had yet to submit its list of proposed changes.
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Commission III chair Habiburokhman said that there would be seven main changes to “strengthen the current police law”. One of them is a revision to the retirement age, which Habiburokman said would be “adjusted according to organizational needs [of the police]” through clearer regulations.
The latest draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by The Jakarta Post on Monday, shows that Article 30 would raise the retirement age of four-star police generals to 60, and allow extensions of up to three additional years “according to the President’s needs”.
Critics have since flagged the proposed changes as seemingly tailored to benefit Listyo, who, as police chief, is automatically given the rank of four-star general and would otherwise reach the mandatory retirement age of 58 in 2027 under the current law.
If the revision is passed, Listyo could remain in office until at least 2029 and potentially longer, depending on the decision of the sitting president.
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