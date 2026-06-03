TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
Costly oil and gas imports wipe out trade surplus

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
Costly oil and gas imports wipe out trade surplus

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia arrests sacked head of free meal scheme

The sacked officials allegedly used their own foundations to siphon school meal funds and pocket procurement.

  (AFP)
Jakarta
Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on Jun. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-06-03T19:01:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Dadan Hindayana (center), the former head of an agency overseeing Indonesia's free meals program, is escorted by officers from the Attorney General's Office and Indonesian military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026, following questioning over alleged misappropriation in the implementation of the program. Indonesian authorities on June 3 arrested the head of the body responsible for President Prabowo Subianto's signature free school meals program, a day after he was removed on concerns including food quality. Dadan Hindayana (center), the former head of an agency overseeing Indonesia's free meals program, is escorted by officers from the Attorney General's Office and Indonesian military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026, following questioning over alleged misappropriation in the implementation of the program. Indonesian authorities on June 3 arrested the head of the body responsible for President Prabowo Subianto's signature free school meals program, a day after he was removed on concerns including food quality. (AFP/Diyah Nasution)

I

ndonesian officials arrested on Wednesday the former head of the country's free school meals program, blighted by mass food poisonings and corruption claims, a day after he was fired.

The much-hyped billion-dollar feeding scheme was the flagship policy of President Prabowo Subianto's 2024 election campaign.

Prabowo fired Dadan Hindayana, an entomologist who had led the National Nutrition Agency since its inception in August 2024, along with two deputies on Tuesday. All three were taken into custody in Jakarta on Wednesday.

They stand accused of "crimes in the management" of the program, Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi of the attorney general's office told reporters.

Authorities earlier raided the nutrition agency's office as well as the homes of the three defendants, Syarief said.

The government says the program has provided meals to more than 61 million people by March, but tens of thousands of people have fallen ill since it was rolled out in January last year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Critics have called for the scheme to be suspended over hygiene concerns and accusations of corruption.

Last month, anti-graft watchdog Indonesia Corruption Watch filed a complaint against Dadan citing alleged budget irregularities.

Syarief said on Wednesday that foundations appointed by the three defendants to oversee kitchens were allegedly "used as vehicles for crimes".

"Those foundations received billions of rupiahs in incentives every day, and those foundations were affiliated, owned by" the suspects, he added.

The trio are also accused of overseeing illicit procurement of electric motorbikes, shoes, tablets and television sets.

If found guilty, they could face life imprisonment.

The free meal scheme had a goal of reaching at least 82.9 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women – nearly one-third of the country's population.

More than 20 percent of children in Indonesia are affected by stunting caused by severe malnutrition.

The program was among the first budget items to be cut back as Jakarta moved to counter the economic impact of the Middle East war.

Dadan, who just Tuesday attended an official event by Prabowo's side, told parliament last year the program was responsible for at least 11,000 poisoning cases, with over 600 people hospitalized.

Prabowo has also acknowledged problems and vowed to discipline anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

Announcing Dadan's dismissal on Tuesday, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said that "throughout the ongoing evaluation process, all programs of the National Nutrition Agency will continue to run as they should".

Popular

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Related Article

Indonesia arrests sacked head of free meal scheme

Trump administration abandons $1.8 billion fund to compensate supporters

Nadiem warns of chilling effect on talent in defense plea

Beyond realpolitik: Why the world needs meta-diplomacy

Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DRC, WHO chief says

Popular

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

More in Indonesia

 View more
Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on April 2, 2026 to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus.
Politics

Court revives police probe into activist acid attack as military trial continues
Dadan Hindayana (center), the former head of an agency overseeing Indonesia's free meals program, is escorted by officers from the Attorney General's Office and Indonesian military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026, following questioning over alleged misappropriation in the implementation of the program. Indonesian authorities on June 3 arrested the head of the body responsible for President Prabowo Subianto's signature free school meals program, a day after he was removed on concerns including food quality.
Politics

Indonesia arrests sacked head of free meal scheme
(From left to right) Defendants Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Cahyono, Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya and First Lt. Sami Lakka attend the indictment hearing against them in the case of acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta on April 29, 2026.
Politics

Military seeks 2.5 years prison time for soldiers in acid attack on Andrie

Highlight
Protesters hold placards outside the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) building in Jakarta during a rally on Oct. 15, 2025 demanding an end to President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free nutritious meal program following cases of food poisoning in schools.
Politics

Free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (right) is accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (left) and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center) when inspecting military equipment at the TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2024.
Editorial

Police state
Soaring high: Residents watch hot air balloons take flight on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the motocross circuit in Ponorogo, East Java. The Ponorogo regency administration held the Reog Balon Carnival, involving 44 participat- ing groups flying tethered balloons as part of efforts to promote tourism and culture in the area, as well as to regulate balloon use and prevent illegal launches that could disrupt air traffic.
Economy

Foreign arrivals lift tourism as domestic travel weakens

The Latest

 View more
Economy

EU eases spending rules to tackle energy shock
Markets

IDX plunges 4 percent, piling pressure on rupiah
Politics

Court revives police probe into activist acid attack as military trial continues
Politics

Indonesia arrests sacked head of free meal scheme
Tech

UK allows websites to opt out of Google AI search
Asia & Pacific

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin to be freed after royal pardon
Economy

Developers raise alarm as margins shrink for subsidized housing
Politics

Military seeks 2.5 years prison time for soldiers in acid attack on Andrie
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.