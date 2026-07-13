Police arrest suspect over bomb threat at South Jakarta elementary school

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
olice have arrested a 34-year-old man, identified only by the initials MY, for allegedly sending a bomb threat that disrupted the first day of school at SD Srengseng Sawah 15 Pagi state elementary school in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, on Monday.
The suspect was arrested near the school hours after a WhatsApp message was sent claiming that bombs had been planted at 11 locations across the school complex.
The threat prompted police to deploy personnel from the Gegana bomb disposal unit and the counterterrorism squad Densus 88 to search the school, but no explosives were found.
Greater Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto said MY had been taken into custody and was being questioned by investigators at the South Jakarta Police headquarters.
"The suspect, identified by the initials MY, who lives near the school, has been secured. Investigators are still probing his motive and the purpose behind his actions," Budi said on Monday, as quoted by Antara.
Earlier, Jagakarsa Police chief Comr. Nurma Dewi said the threatening message had been sent via WhatsApp to teachers and school administrative staff members, while students were attending a flag-raising ceremony.
The recipients reported the message after the ceremony, prompting an immediate evacuation and bomb sweep. (vny)
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.