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Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

The government was considering a potential budget cut of more than $2 billion with reductions in the number of beneficiaries and kitchen operators. 

Agencies
Jakarta
Tue, July 14, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T20:03:20+07:00

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Women carry kitchen utensils and display posters, one of which reads “Life is already hard, taxes are used as they please,“ during a protest demanding the government review the free meal program, lower fuel prices, and open more job opportunities for women, in Jakarta on June 18, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo) Women carry kitchen utensils and display posters, one of which reads “Life is already hard, taxes are used as they please,“ during a protest demanding the government review the free meal program, lower fuel prices, and open more job opportunities for women, in Jakarta on June 18, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

housands of free meals kitchens complained on Tuesday they had been left in the lurch by the government's move to scale down President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free meals program to save money.

The government was considering a potential budget cut of more than $2 billion with reductions in the number of beneficiaries and kitchen operators. 

There are currently nearly 28,000 kitchens and the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) plans to temporarily halt the addition of 13,000 new kitchens as part of a series of efficiency measures.

During a hearing in the House of Representatives, three associations of kitchen operators told the committee overseeing the programme their members had already invested in their kitchens and secured operating permits, but could not begin operations because of the moratorium.

"It is the BGN who asked us to build kitchens, they approved the permits but then our kitchens could not operate ... We hope to be supported not to be destroyed," said Yusuf Supriadi from the Kitchen Partners Associations. 

The associations said they would consider taking legal action against the BGN if their money was not returned or their kitchens could not operate. 

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Operators fund the setup of the kitchens including buildings, equipment, and workers and aim to recover their investment once the kitchen starts operating with regular payments from the NNA for the meals they produce. 

They use the money left after paying for ingredients, salaries, and logistics to clear the initial investment.

Herwil Junaidi Harefa, who heads the Food and Nutrition Association for Remote, Frontier and Outlying Areas, said each of his members spent at least Rp 1.5 billion ($82,965) to build one kitchen, and had to take bank loans or sell assets to fund it.

He added that they had declined the BGN's initial request to build the kitchens because of the logistical challenge of construction in remote areas.

"We only want our money back if our kitchens cannot operate," he said, adding that ideally those kitchens that already had permits should be allowed to proceed. 

Herwil said 1,200 kitchens in remote areas were ready to operate but were unable to do so due to the moratorium.

Irma Suryani, one of the lawmakers, said the committee would convey the operators' concerns to the BGN.

In June, the government said it will suspend its free meal scheme during holiday periods, after mass protests in the capital condemned wasteful spending and demanded that the government address worsening economic conditions.

The BGN has ordered kitchens not to serve them in the upcoming holiday period between June 22 and July 13.

The state is expected to save more than Rp 3 trillion ($168 million) in the current holiday period, the BGN said, adding that this would present an opportunity to take stock and "ensure that the free nutritious meal program becomes more accurately targeted".

More than 61 million people have benefited from the programme as of March, according to government figures.

 

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