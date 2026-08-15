At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT

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The first tremor was recorded at 4:58 a.m. local time, with an epicenter located off the northern coast of Flores Island, about 68 kilometers northwest of the coastal town of Ende.
A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) early Saturday morning, killing at least two people and sending thousands running in panic.
The epicenter of the quake was located off the north coast of Flores, about 68 kilometers northwest of the coastal town of Ende. The initial quake was recorded at 4:58 a.m. Central Indonesian Time, followed by several strong aftershocks in the same area, including one with a magnitude of 6.1.
The tremor was also felt in neighboring West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and South Sulawesi, located around 130 km north of the epicenter across the Flores Sea, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
Authorities recorded at least two people were killed and another injured at El Say port in Sikka regency, according to data issued by the BNPB.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of the possibility of tsunami waves following the quake and urged people to get to higher ground.
Residents in Nagekeo regency, the area closest to the epicenter, raced for higher ground as the sea retreated, a possible sign of an approaching tsunami, as reported by AFP.
BMKG later lifted the tsunami warning.
BMKG earthquake and tsunami director Wijayanto said tsunami modeling suggested the potential for a tsunami in NTT, NTB and South Sulawesi.
An alert was issued for waves ranging from 0.5 to 3 meters, but was later lifted.
"We have ended (the tsunami warning) but we will keep monitoring the sea level," said Wijayanto, as quoted by AFP.
A video on Facebook, verified by Reuters as located at a port in Maumere, the main town in Sikka regency on Flores Island, showed parts of a building collapsing in dust and rubble as people screamed and ran in the street.
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