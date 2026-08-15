Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Flores, governor says

This handout picture taken and released on Aug. 15, 2026 by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers working amid the rubble of a damaged building after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning. (AFP/Basarnas/handout)

Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4:58 a.m. (2158 GMT) at a depth of 15 kilometers, followed by several aftershocks.

A t least five people died after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and dozens of aftershocks struck off Flores in eastern Indonesia early on Saturday, a provincial governor said.

Tsunami waves of less than 1 meter were recorded in several areas of the Southeast Asian nation. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the quake.

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, told a press conference the five people died from collapsing rubble as they slept.

The national disaster mitigation agency BNPB put the toll at one dead and four injured.

Parts of a building collapsed into dust and rubble as people screamed and ran in the street, a video on Facebook, verified by Reuters as being at a port in Maumere, showed. It is the main town in Sikka regency on Flores Island in the east of Indonesia's vast archipelago.

"The quake was massive, the shock was so strong, we were resting at home with family," said Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura, a village in East Nusa Tenggara. "There were 13 of us inside the house and we all ran to save ourselves."

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Strong shaking was felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi, and residents in several areas reported shaking lasting about one minute, BNPB said in a statement.

"Most of the people felt the shock and scattered out of their homes," it said.

A hospital in the district of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province was moving patients outside, Kompas TV footage showed, and Kompas.com reported at least one landslide.

Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4:58 a.m. (2158 GMT) at a depth of 15 kilometers, followed by several aftershocks.

About 2,000 residents in Nagekeo evacuated, and damage was reported to a number of houses, warehouses and government facilities, BNPB said. Authorities also reported traffic congestion and power outages affecting parts of the regency, it said.

Australia's tsunami warning center said the undersea earthquake would have "no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories".

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet, creating a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.