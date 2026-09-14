The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Rescuers searching for 140 people from passenger ship in Java Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Rescuers searching for 140 people from passenger ship in Java Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Six killed, 129 missing after ferry capsizes off Java

The Virgo Transport 8 -- which authorities said carried 213 passengers and 30 crew -- lost contact with its shipping company early Sunday after departing from Surabaya in East Java.

Mahfuz (AFP)
Banjarmasin
Mon, September 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Rescue teams prepare to evacuate victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry, which capsized while carrying 243 people on its route to Banjarmasin from Surabaya, at the port hall before heading to a hospital in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on September 13, 2026. Rescue teams prepare to evacuate victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry, which capsized while carrying 243 people on its route to Banjarmasin from Surabaya, at the port hall before heading to a hospital in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on September 13, 2026. (AFP/Infuz)

R

escuers in Indonesia said at least six people were killed and 129 others were missing after a ferry capsized in rough seas on Sunday, with one survivor recounting scenes of panic as passengers scrambled for life jackets.

The Virgo Transport 8 -- which authorities said carried 213 passengers and 30 crew -- lost contact with its shipping company early Sunday after departing from Surabaya in East Java.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), said six people were killed and 129 others were missing.

More trains, more stations, but Greater Jakarta still isn’t connected

From The Weekender

More trains, more stations, but Greater Jakarta still isn’t connected

Read on The Weekender

Another 108 people were rescued.

"People were panicking. Some climbed onto tables, some were pushing each other," survivor Rinto Arahap, 33, told AFP.

He said many passengers were asleep when the vessel began listing at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, adding that he heard what sounded like metal breaking about five hours into the journey.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

With waves more than two meters high, people began shouting and fighting for life jackets as the vessel tilted, RInto said.

"There was no warning from the ship's crew. Basically, it was just someone taking the initiative, shouting, 'Oh, the ship is listing, listing, listing,'" he said from a stretcher at a health facility in Banjarmasin, where survivors were taken.

The first rescue ship carrying survivors arrived before nightfall at a pier in Banjarmasin, on the southern coast of Borneo island, an AFP reporter saw.

Some of the survivors were carried on stretchers into waiting ambulances. Others were put into wheelchairs or needed help walking.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the ship had capsized.

Local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana earlier told AFP that the ship's captain had reported to its owners before losing contact that the vessel was "tilting".

The app life

From The Weekender

The app life

Read on The Weekender

Rescuers battled waves of up to 2.5 meters to reach the ferry, Sudayana told reporters.

Two helicopters were involved in the search, as well as other vessels from the navy, police, the rescue agency and the ferry company.

The vessel's last position had been detected in the Java Sea, around 150 kilometers from its destination.

Heri Purwanto, head of the Banjarmasin Sea Port Authority, said the ship, which was also carrying vehicles, lost contact at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

"We responded quickly to the incident report," he said.

Rinto told AFP he grabbed a life jacket before the ship overturned, saying he and others were adrift for about four hours before they were rescued.

"I didn't save anything, just myself," said Rinto, who was travelling to Samarinda, East Kalimantan, to start work on a palm oil plantation.

My wallet, everything... was lost. Things like my school diploma were gone. All my clothes were swept away."

Rescue authorities have established a command center at the Banjarmasin port, with paramedics and ambulances on standby, an AFP reporter saw.

Dozens of relatives and friends of the passengers checked a whiteboard where the names of people rescued were being updated.

Jenah, 26, told AFP she came to the command post for information about her older brother.

"I am saddened and very shocked. Until now, I haven't received any more information," said Jenah.

"He was travelling alone. I hope he survives. I couldn't contact him since last night."

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are the main reasons for the disasters.

On Monday, a speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists working for local and international news agencies, went missing near a volcano, Mount Anak Krakatau, Banten. That search is ongoing.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35

Rescuers comb waters near Bali for 5 missing after ferry blaze

Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

14 missing, 23 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Malaysia

14 missing, 23 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Malaysia

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) personnel sit in the agency's patrol car on Jan. 10, 2024, in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta to expand Satpol PP amid staffing gaps
Rescue teams prepare to evacuate victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry, which capsized while carrying 243 people on its route to Banjarmasin from Surabaya, at the port hall before heading to a hospital in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on September 13, 2026.
Archipelago

Six killed, 129 missing after ferry capsizes off Java
A Manggala Agni forest firefighter struggles to extinguish a forest and peatland fire on Saturday in Rambutan village, Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Archipelago

Wildfire emissions may cause Indonesia to miss climate target

Highlight
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Prabowo Subianto arrives before the start of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Editorial

The much-needed disaster budget
A woman walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Companies

SOE dividend grab tests Danantara’s mandate

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Electing a new WHO boss: An opportunity for Indonesia and the world

Markets

Oil prices jump more than 2 percent after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
Academia

The program redesign the IMF needs
Academia

Skepticism around green ride‑hailing: How to gain riders’ trust
Academia

Cyber resilience requires fixing Indonesia’s old tech
Jakarta

Jakarta to expand Satpol PP amid staffing gaps
Archipelago

Six killed, 129 missing after ferry capsizes off Java
Archipelago

Wildfire emissions may cause Indonesia to miss climate target
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.