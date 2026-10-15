Flores quake victims demand govt accountability over slow disaster response

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ivil society groups have renewed concerns over the slow post-disaster response in earthquake-hit Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), as residents issue a legal notice accusing President Prabowo Subianto’s administration of negligence.
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake killed 48 people in Flores in August. Two months later, conditions in evacuation shelters remain poor, with limited access to food, clothing, sanitation, health care and essential infrastructure including schools, according to the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI).
“We see this as very urgent and a form of humanitarian crisis and a form of state negligence,” WALHI legal manager Christine Constanta told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.
She pointed to the 108 people who died in evacuation shelters in late September. Meanwhile, not all displaced residents had been accommodated properly, forcing some of them to build around 450 makeshift tents across Ende, one of the affected regencies.
Christine said these self-built shelters were not included in the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s (BNPB) evacuee data, leaving their occupants without adequate assistance to this date.
BNPB’s NTT earthquake response dashboard accessed on Wednesday listed around 28,000 displaced residents in the province, mostly sheltered in East Manggarai, Manggarai and Sikka, but none in Ende.
BNPB previously clarified that the reported deaths mostly occurred among elderly residents because of “preexisting chronic illnesses” such as strokes and diabetes. The agency said health authorities have provided maximum health care.
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