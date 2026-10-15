Protests erupt across Sumatra as frustration grows over persistent wildfires

People commute along a road as haze from forest and land fires shrouds Palembang, South Sumatra, on Oct. 2, 2026. (AFP/Al Zulkifli)

The fires have disrupted transportation and education across Indonesia, forcing airlines to delay or divert dozens of flights as haze reduces visibility. Authorities in several regions have also closed schools or shifted classes online to limit students’ exposure to smoke.

A wave of protests has erupted across Sumatra as frustration grows over months of wildfires and choking haze that have disrupted daily life and harmed people’s health.

In Palembang, South Sumatra, dozens of students staged a protest outside the South Sumatra Police headquarters on Tuesday, demanding accountability from corporations allegedly involved in forest and land fires.

The group allegedly assaulted police and journalists covering the demonstration. Police said two journalists from local media outlets, six students and a police officer were injured in the incident.

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Two people have been arrested in connection with the assault, South Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Rony Samtana said on Tuesday.

“The suspects were carrying two sharp weapons when they were detained. We will thoroughly investigate this case in accordance with the National Police chief’s instructions,” Rony said as quoted by state news agency Antara.

The protest followed a similar demonstration on Oct. 5, when hundreds of students gathered outside the South Sumatra governor’s office to demand stronger fire prevention measures, greater transparency in wildfire management spending and action against companies allegedly involved in the fires.

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In Riau province, hundreds of students staged a protest outside the governor’s office on Tuesday, demanding stronger action to tackle forest and land fires.