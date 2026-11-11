120 lawmakers sign petition that could lead to Gibran's impeachment

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) speaks at a press conference at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2026, addressing controversy over the validity of his educational credentials. Gibran said he would respect the ongoing legal proceedings at the State Administrative Court (PTUN) and coordinate with the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry to file a judicial review with the Supreme Court. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Gibran, the son of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny following rulings last month by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court saying that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

A total of 120 lawmakers at the House of Representatives signed a petition on Wednesday that opens the door for the impeachment of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a move that risks further stoking political tensions in Indonesia.

Gibran, the son of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny following rulings last month by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court saying that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

The controversy has unfolded amid a widening rift between Jokowi, fuelling speculation over Gibran's political future.

From The Weekender Old habits, new China Read on The Weekender

Gibran stated his intention to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said the meeting took place earlier in the morning and lasted about two and a half hours.

He did not disclose where the meeting happened. “During the discussion, the Vice President [...] expressed his intention to resign in response to the ongoing developments surrounding decisions by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court,” Prasetyo said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Lawmakers from several parties in the House have signed a petition stating that Gibran is not eligible for office because the court rulings mean he "no longer meets the requirements as VP candidate," said Muhammad Kholid, one of the lawmakers signing the petition.

The petition will be submitted to the House speaker, Kholid told Reuters, adding that the formal declaration of the lawmakers' position on the issue would lead into the impeachment process.

The Supreme Court said in a ruling published on its website late on Tuesday that it was instructing the education ministry to withdraw Gibran's education equivalence certificate, which the court has annulled.

Gibran, who studied abroad, used the certificate to comply with education requirements and run in the 2024 election, which he won alongside Prabowo.