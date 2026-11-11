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Police detain dozens after night of protest violence in Yogyakarta

The violence followed demonstrations across several Indonesian cities on Tuesday over the government's management of the economy, its handling of devastating wildfires and stagnant wages.

Agencies
Yogyakarta
Wed, November 11, 2026

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Students raise their hands during a peaceful protest outside the Yogyakarta Regional Representatives Council (DPRD) building in Yogyakarta, on Oct. 28, 2026. The demonstrators called for higher minimum wages, better wildfire management, and measures to address the rising cost of living. Students raise their hands during a peaceful protest outside the Yogyakarta Regional Representatives Council (DPRD) building in Yogyakarta, on Oct. 28, 2026. The demonstrators called for higher minimum wages, better wildfire management, and measures to address the rising cost of living. (Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

T

he National Police detained more than 150 people after protesters clashed with security forces in Yogyakarta, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The violence followed demonstrations across several Indonesian cities on Tuesday over the government's management of the economy, its handling of devastating wildfires and stagnant wages.

Around 100 people gathered near Yogyakarta's local council around 8:00 pm (1300 GMT), aiming firecrackers and hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails toward the building, police said in a statement Wednesday.

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Authorities responded by deployimg tactical vehicles to disperse the crowd. Police said they seized evidence including six Molotov cocktails and 12 firecrackers.

An AFP reporter saw police fire tear gas and water cannon as officers moved to disperse the protesters late Tuesday.

Yogyakarta police spokeswoman Adj. Sr. Comr. Novita Eka Sari said 154 people had been detained in connection with the unrest.

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National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, who inspected the scene early Wednesday, pledged a thorough investigation into the incident.

"We will investigate whether... there were efforts to deliberately cause damage whether there were other objectives," Suyudi said.

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered near the governor's office in Yogyakarta, calling for higher minimum wages. That crowed cleared out before the violence later in the day.

In Surabaya protesters also took to the streets, citing issues including wildfires and rising food prices.

The protests took place after Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka offered to resign at a meeting on Tuesday with President Prabowo, as lawmakers consider a probe into whether he was eligible to stand in the 2024 election.

Gibran helped Prabowo win the 2024 election by a huge margin, but some lawmakers are seeking to investigate whether insufficient education documents he submitted as a candidate disqualify him as vice president. 

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Later on Tuesday, Gibran told reporters Prabowo advised him to "fight" to prove his credentials. He made no mention of discussing his resignation.

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