Coalition parties make way for possible Gerindra VP

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The selection process for Gibran Rakabuming Raka's successor is expected to be largely uncontentious as political parties refrain from pushing for their own nominees, potentially paving the way for a candidate from President Prabowo Subianto’s own Gerindra Party.
he selection process for Gibran Rakabuming Raka's successor is expected to be largely uncontentious as political parties refrain from pushing for their own nominees, potentially paving the way for a candidate from President Prabowo Subianto’s inner circle.
Gibran’s resignation last Thursday has set in motion the search for his successor, with the People Consultative Assembly (MPR) set to convene on Dec. 2 to select and inaugurate a replacement from two candidates nominated by the President.
Prabowo is expected to meet with leaders of the ruling coalition parties to finalize his choices upon returning from the ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC meetings in Shenzhen later this week.
The President made a brief, lighthearted comment about his task of finding a new deputy on Saturday at the 114th anniversary event of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second largest Muslim organization. He said: “We have no days off. Whenever there is time, we work […] After I return [from my trips], I will have to find a replacement for the vice president. I must seek guidance from the Almighty.”
Analysts suggested that the selection process is unlikely to cause tensions in the ruling coalition, as most member parties, including the National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party and Golkar Party, preferred not to put forward any name for Prabowo to consider, leaving him to decide who to nominate.
Political science lecturer Arya Budi at the Gadjah Mada University said the apparent reluctance of coalition parties to offer names could signal that political elites had already reached an understanding behind closed doors about Prabowo’s preferred choice.
“Aside from demonstrating loyalty to the President, their public position may simply be that they are not proposing any names because Prabowo may already have someone in mind, possibly someone outside their own preferred choices,” Arya said.
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