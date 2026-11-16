Kupang regent respects legal process in alleged rape case

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Kupang regent allegedly raped a female university student twice at his official residence in Kupang city and gave the victim Rp 3 million (US$164).
osef Lede, Kupang Regent, has said he would respect the legal process after he was reported to the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Police for allegedly raping a university student and has asked the police to work independently and professionally.
“As a law-abiding person, we respect the police report and provide the police with the opportunity and full rights to follow up the report,” he said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.
“We respect the police’s independence and its professionalism. We hope the case to be solved immediately.”
He also called on residents of Kupang regency to remain calm and not to be restless in response to the developing news.
Yosef, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, also ensured that regional administration’s activities and public service remained working as usual.
“I keep working as regent to serve the public,” he said.
“We respect the process at the provincial police force without any intervention to shed a light into the case.”
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