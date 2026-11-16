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Prabowo on overseas trips with no interim amid vacant VP post

President Prabowo Subianto named no one as an interim president, as he embarked on a week-long diplomatic tour, leaving domestic duties to his ministers amid a vacant vice presidential post.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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President Prabowo Subianto waves ahead of the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto waves ahead of the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026. (Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr.)

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resident Prabowo Subianto did not name an interim president in his absence as he embarked on a week-long diplomatic tour, leaving domestic duties to his ministers amid the vacant vice presidential post.

Prabowo arrived in Manila on Saturday and gathered with other world leaders the next day to kick off the 49th ASEAN summit, which will run until Nov. 17. The Gerindra Party chairman is also scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting between Nov. 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China.

A meeting between Prabowo and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has been scheduled on the sidelines of the APEC summit and during which Prabowo is expected to start preliminary talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

The week-long trip marked Prabowo’s first foreign visit after Gibran Rakabuming Raka announced his resignation last Thursday as vice president, making the second-highest executive seat vacant until at least next month, when the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) will pick a new successor.

Coordinating law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said last week that Prabowo would not appoint an acting vice president to fill the void, even when he is on work trips to Manila and Shenzhen.

Yusril said despite the vacancy in the position of vice president, Prabowo’s cabinet ministers would assist with his day-to-day job either for domestic and foreign affairs.

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“Therefore, the President can run the government either from home or abroad, which is not a problem at all [despite the vacancy],” he told reporters.

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