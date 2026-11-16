Riau Islands civil servants start Komcad training

Rear Adm. Berkat Widjanarko (right), commander of Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV Batam in Tanjung Uban, Bintan regency, the Riau Islands, inspects 171 civil servants from the region on Nov. 9, 2026, as they begin training for the Indonesian Military Reserve Component (Komcad TNI). (Courtesy of Kodaeral IV/Batam/-)

At many as 171 civil servants from six regional administrations, including Riau Islands province, started their six-week reserve training at the Batam naval regional command on Nov. 10.

C ivil servants from six regions in the Riau Islands, including the province, have begun training for the Indonesian Military Reserve Component (Komcad TNI) at Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV Batam in Tanjung Uban, the Riau Islands.

The participants, 136 men and 35 women, attended the first day of the six-week training program on Nov. 10, which was opened by Kodaeral IV Batam commander Rear Adm. Berkat Widjanarko at Education Unit (Satdik) 1 Tanjung Uban in Bintan regency.

“State defense is the responsibility of all citizens through Sishankamrata [universal public security],” Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, a retired Army general, said in a written statement that Berkat read out.

“In facing strategic environment development and various military, nonmilitary and hybrid threats, the presence of Komcad is an important part to expand and strengthen state defense main component,” Sjafrie said in his statement.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the Riau Islands and Batam as well as top brass from the naval regional command.

“Latsarmil [basic military training] is an important stage in shaping the character, discipline, nationalism and spirit of state defense for civil servants taking part in Komcad training,” Kodaeral IV said in a statement.

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“The participants will be equipped with basic military skills, physical and mental resilience and patriotic values and responsibility to the nation and state,” it added.