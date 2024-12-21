Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts

President Prabowo Subianto (center) welcomes a member of his Red and White Cabinet during a special retreat for newly installed ministers and select aides, held at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, from Oct. 24 to 27, 2024. (AFP/Gerindra Party)

President Prabowo Subianto (center) welcomes a member of his Red and White Cabinet during a special retreat for newly installed ministers and select aides, held at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, from Oct. 24 to 27, 2024. (AFP/Gerindra Party)

A little over a quarter of a century ago, Indonesians were up in arms about the military's dominance in politics and government; today, the people are fed up with the civilian government and the police, and are looking at the military as if it was a panacea.

T he Indonesian Military (TNI) is continuing to appoint active senior officers, with rankings from colonel to two-star general, to civilian posts, even though the House of Representatives still has no plans to revise Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI, which explicitly states that soldiers should stay in their barracks and bars the military from business activities.

This should raise an alarm for civil society.

A middle-ranking TNI officer reportedly told his friends last week that President Prabowo Subianto had ordered the Defense Ministry to process the appointment of active military officers to civilian posts. According to him, 200 civilian posts at ministries, state agencies and state-owned companies are open to military personnel.

"The President directly instructed one of the Defense Ministry officials. So now we are busy gathering thousands of candidates for [the selection process]," said the officer, who specializes in military personnel affairs, adding that he was directly involved in this “recruitment”.

Do not be misled by the House’s announcement that revisions of the TNI Law and Law No. 2/2002 on the National Police are not included in the 41 bills on the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list for next year. Among the bills and law revisions in the 2025 Prolegnas are those on new and renewable energy, cybersecurity, labor, industry, drugs, food and nuclear power.

During the last 10 years, the public has often been infuriated at the House and the government for passing controversial bills behind closed doors, keeping the public out of the deliberation process. So it is not impossible that the House might suddenly pass the TNI Law revision next year, which is why the military is confident in continuing with its selection process.

President Prabowo, a former Army general, has shown a strong tendency to pick active and retired officers, including those that faced legal problems during their active service, which is evident in his appointments to the Cabinet and other top roles in his administration.