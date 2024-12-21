TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts

A little over a quarter of a century ago, Indonesians were up in arms about the military's dominance in politics and government; today, the people are fed up with the civilian government and the police, and are looking at the military as if it was a panacea.

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 21, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto (center) welcomes a member of his Red and White Cabinet during a special retreat for newly installed ministers and select aides, held at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, from Oct. 24 to 27, 2024. (AFP/Gerindra Party)

he Indonesian Military (TNI) is continuing to appoint active senior officers, with rankings from colonel to two-star general, to civilian posts, even though the House of Representatives still has no plans to revise Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI, which explicitly states that soldiers should stay in their barracks and bars the military from business activities.

This should raise an alarm for civil society.

A middle-ranking TNI officer reportedly told his friends last week that President Prabowo Subianto had ordered the Defense Ministry to process the appointment of active military officers to civilian posts. According to him, 200 civilian posts at ministries, state agencies and state-owned companies are open to military personnel.

"The President directly instructed one of the Defense Ministry officials. So now we are busy gathering thousands of candidates for [the selection process]," said the officer, who specializes in military personnel affairs, adding that he was directly involved in this “recruitment”.

Do not be misled by the House’s announcement that revisions of the TNI Law and Law No. 2/2002 on the National Police are not included in the 41 bills on the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list for next year. Among the bills and law revisions in the 2025 Prolegnas are those on new and renewable energy, cybersecurity, labor, industry, drugs, food and nuclear power.

During the last 10 years, the public has often been infuriated at the House and the government for passing controversial bills behind closed doors, keeping the public out of the deliberation process. So it is not impossible that the House might suddenly pass the TNI Law revision next year, which is why the military is confident in continuing with its selection process.

President Prabowo, a former Army general, has shown a strong tendency to pick active and retired officers, including those that faced legal problems during their active service, which is evident in his appointments to the Cabinet and other top roles in his administration.

President Prabowo Subianto (center) welcomes a member of his Red and White Cabinet during a special retreat for newly installed ministers and select aides, held at the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy in Magelang, Central Java, from Oct. 24 to 27, 2024.
Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol bows on Dec. 14, 2024, during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap.
Lessons from Korea
Decisive action needed: People walk past ASEAN-member nation flags outside the venue for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting, in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Jan. 27, 2024.
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Jakarta Post
