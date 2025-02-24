TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Prabowo, Gerindra and Indonesia's future

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 24, 2025

Prabowo Subiyanto (center) smiles in the middle of crowd after he speak to supporters during the Gerindra Party campaign rally in Tabanan, Bali on Monday 17 March 2014. The Gerindra Party became the leading opposition party after the 2014 general election. (JP/Agung Parameswara)

s President Prabowo Subianto settles into power, the shift in the political landscape is becoming clearer, with he and his Gerindra Party at center stage. The party celebrated its 17th anniversary over the weekend at a congress attended by thousands of members, ministers, and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Also present were leaders of the political parties that form Prabowo’s Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), including Bahlil Lahadalia of the Golkar Party, Zulkifli Hasan of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Surya Paloh of NasDem, Muhaimin Iskandar of the National Awakening Party (PKB), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono of the Democratic Party and Ahmad Syaihku of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

As expected, the event saw Prabowo reelected as Gerindra chairman for 2025-2030, meaning he will continue in his dual role as the head of state and the leader of a party with a strong standing in the legislature. Furthermore, Gerindra declared its intention to nominate Prabowo for reelection in the 2029 presidential race. The announcement came just a little over 100 days into his five-year presidency and almost exactly a year after the last race on Feb. 14, 2024, albeit with the caveat that he would not run if he does not perform well this term.

As he took the congress’s podium, Prabowo thanked Jokowi for helping him win the 2024 presidential election and called on all those in attendance to cheer for his predecessor. Jokowi then returned the favor by dubbing his successor the “strongest president” in the world, citing Prabowo’s 80 percent approval rating and noting the massive support behind him. “Go ahead and check all the presidents in the world right now, none are as strong as Prabowo. He is so strong at this point that I haven't seen anyone dare to criticize him,” Jokowi remarked.

Critics have rightly pointed out that the reality has been nothing but the opposite. Prabowo has continuously ignored expert advice, especially concerning the implementation of his flagship free nutritious meal program. “Even though he said he would be very open to suggestions, his gestures have come across as overly sensitive,” one analyst said.

Regardless of whether Prabowo even acknowledges the critiques thrown at him, his political influence through Gerindra, directly or indirectly, is certainly noteworthy, especially after he pronounced his idea to maintain a permanent coalition government for the remainder of his tenure.

The idea has received an enthusiastic welcome from coalition members, including Muhaimin, who ran against Prabowo last year alongside opposition candidate Anies Baswedan. “Of course, the PKB welcomes the permanent coalition. It serves to reinforce accelerated development,” he said, while Prabowo thanked him for “returning to the right path”.

