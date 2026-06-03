Human rights reform must preserve independence

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai arrives at the Human Rights Ministry office in Jakarta for a press briefing on May 4, 2026. (Antara/Fauzan)

How can an institution tasked with monitoring state power be required to obtain approval from the very executive branch it is meant to oversee?

T wenty-seven years after the enactment of Law No. 39/1999, Indonesia’s human rights landscape has been transformed by digital technology, artificial intelligence, corporate power and environmental challenges unimaginable during the early Reform Era.

Initiated by the Human Rights Ministry, the Human Rights draft bill becomes a reflection on how Indonesia today understands the relationship between the state, citizens and fundamental rights in a rapidly changing world. Moreover, it also exposes a central dilemma: how to strengthen human rights institutions without compromising their independence.

One of the bill’s greatest strengths is its efforts to modernize human rights protection.

For the first time, it explicitly recognizes that human rights apply both online and offline, responding to cyber harassment, digital surveillance, privacy violations and online disinformation. It goes further by introducing protections for cognitive liberty, neural autonomy and mental integrity, placing Indonesia among a small number of countries beginning to anticipate the human rights implications of artificial intelligence and neurotechnology.

The bill also expands protection against discrimination by including categories such as gender identity, socio-economic status and health conditions. It strengthens environmental rights by recognizing the right to a healthy and sustainable environment and embedding ecological justice within the national human rights framework.

Another important innovation is the explicit link between human rights and anti-corruption efforts, by recognizing corruption as a human rights concern, the draft acknowledges that systemic graft undermines public welfare, public services and the realization of economic and social rights.

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The bill also strengthens protection for human rights defenders. Its anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) provisions seek to shield activists, journalists and civil society organizations from retaliatory lawsuits and intimidation when acting in good faith. At a time when civic space faces increasing pressure, these safeguards deserve recognition.