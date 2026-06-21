Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku forces an own goal by Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match between Belgium and Egypt on June 15 at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States.. (AFP/Getty Images/Emilee Chinn )

Beyond the goals and the glamor of the 2026 pitch, the FIFA World Cup has quietly evolved into humanity's most powerful arena for political survival, cultural recognition and global solidarity.

F ew events have the power to bring billions of people together around the same experience like the FIFA World Cup. Every four years, people from different countries, cultures and backgrounds pause their daily routines to watch the same matches, celebrate the same goals and debate the same moments.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has once again become a global conversation. From major cities to small towns, soccer dominates discussions in homes, cafés and public spaces. Yet the tournament's significance extends far beyond what happens on the pitch.

The World Cup is not only about determining the best soccer team in the world. It is also a stage where nations present themselves to a global audience, where identities are expressed and where social and political realities often become visible.

Not all countries occupy the same position in the international order. Some enjoy considerable influence in global politics and economics, while others continue to struggle for recognition of their identity and existence. In such circumstances, soccer can become more than a sport; it can become a platform through which nations seek to be seen and acknowledged.

Kosovo provides a striking example. After declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, the country faced a long and difficult path toward international recognition. Even today, its sovereignty remains contested by a number of states.

When Kosovo was admitted to FIFA in 2016, however, the moment carried significance that went well beyond soccer. For the first time, Kosovo could compete internationally under its own flag and national anthem. For many Kosovars, it was not simply a sporting achievement; it was a statement that their country existed and deserved a place in the international community.

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A similar story can be found in Palestine. Decades of conflict have made questions of identity and recognition inseparable from daily life. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Palestinian flags appeared throughout stadiums despite the national team's absence from the tournament. Supporters from different countries carried them as a gesture of solidarity. The images demonstrated how soccer can create visibility for people and causes that might otherwise struggle to gain global attention.