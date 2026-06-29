TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy

When China’s leaders first acknowledged the need to rebalance the economy nearly two decades ago, it seemed like a matter of when, not if. But with the household consumption share of Chinese GDP remaining stubbornly low, officials’ promises to boost domestic demand have lost all credibility.

Stephen S. Roach (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Haven, United States
Mon, June 29, 2026 Published on Jun. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-06-28T10:46:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A fruit and vegetable vendor updates the price of an item on August 9, 2023, at a market in Beijing. A fruit and vegetable vendor updates the price of an item on August 9, 2023, at a market in Beijing. (AFP/Pedro Pardo)

C

hina’s efforts to rebalance its economy have been an abject failure. Nearly two decades after former premier Wen Jiabao bemoaned the Chinese economy’s excessive dependence on investment- and export-led growth, the problem has gone from bad to worse. The lack of meaningful consumer-led rebalancing implies increased reliance on these time-worn sources of economic activity, raising critical questions for China and the rest of the world.

As the first Western economist to stress China’s perspective on the need for such rebalancing, I am especially disappointed to write these words. I remember sitting in a Beijing meeting room in March 2007, watching Wen’s press conference following the conclusion of the National People’s Congress.

There was a small group of us in attendance, including some senior Chinese officials, when Wen uttered his now-famous critique of China’s economic structure: While seemingly strong on the surface, he cautioned, the economy was becoming increasingly “unstable, unbalanced, uncoordinated and unsustainable”.

There was an audible gasp from the Chinese officials present in the room, who translated the premier’s remarks and underscored their significance, presaging a vigorous debate in the country’s policy community.

I went back to my hotel room and wrote my first piece on China’s rebalancing imperative, which became the basis for my testimony before the United States Senate Finance Committee nearly two weeks later.

I stressed China’s newfound sense of urgency to shift its development model from investment and exports to consumer-led growth. I underscored the other structural changes this shift would entail: moving from manufacturing to services and from excess saving to saving absorption, which would lower the current account surplus and fund a larger social safety net.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

I took Wen’s “four uns”, as I later dubbed them, as an important signal from the Chinese leadership of its readiness to do what was necessary to rebalance the economy. I was convinced that it was a matter of when, not if.

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Related Article

Is global diplomacy moving East?

Strategic misstep: Maritime state, continental mindset

Outgoing IMF chief economist sees risks, shifting trade ties and continued uncertainty

Borobudur University signs cooperation agreement with Chinese institutions

China's 'future industries' push triggers flood of venture capital, bubble concerns

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

More in Opinion

 View more
A fruit and vegetable vendor updates the price of an item on August 9, 2023, at a market in Beijing.
Academia

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech on June 23 at the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in Central London, part of a series of events held during London Climate Action Week 2026 from June 20 to 28.
Academia

Climate discourse moves from pledges to practice
US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping on May 15 as he leaves after a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing.
Academia

Is global diplomacy moving East?

Highlight
Motorists queue to refuel their bike at a gas station in South Jakarta on April 1, 2026.
Jakarta

Motorists switch fuels, queue longer amid fuel price hike
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel (center) stand guard behind police personnel to block the path of students protesting demanding a reduction in fuel prices and the dissolution of President Prabowo Subianto's free nutritious meal program, which they consider to be a hotbed of corruption, on June 12 in Jakarta.
Editorial

Don't shoot the messengers
Participants in basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White rural cooperatives chant slogans at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta on June 25, 2026.
Politics

Calls grow for end of military training in rural cooperative programs

The Latest

 View more
Executive Column

Executive Column: AI to bridge insurance gap in Indonesia, Igloo says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Vanuatu sign deal barring foreign military base on Pacific island
Tech

Australian start-up Firmus to build Nvidia-powered data center on Batam
Middle East and Africa

Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed
Academia

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy
Academia

Climate discourse moves from pledges to practice
Markets

Asia stocks adrift as Middle East worries meet rate-hike bets
Academia

Is global diplomacy moving East?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.