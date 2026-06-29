Climate discourse moves from pledges to practice

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech on June 23 at the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in Central London, part of a series of events held during London Climate Action Week 2026 from June 20 to 28. (AFP/Justin Tallis)

This year's London Climate Action Week sent a clear signal that the global climate discourse has shifted in focus from commitment to delivery, and that middle powers like Indonesia are well-positioned to advance climate action and economic development together.

R ecord temperatures across the United Kingdom during London Climate Action Week left little room for abstraction: Climate change is no longer a distant risk but a lived reality. Against this backdrop, one of the world’s most influential climate forums brought together governments, parliamentarians, investors, businesses, regulators and civil society to confront a harder question than ambition itself: how to deliver implementation.

This year’s discussions reflected a clear shift in the global climate discourse. While ambition remains essential, the center of gravity has moved decisively toward execution. Across policy forums, financial roundtables and parliamentary debates, the question was no longer whether climate action is needed but how to mobilize capital, scale solutions and deliver results at speed.

The first lesson is that implementation has become the new benchmark of climate leadership.

For more than a decade, success was measured by the ambition of climate commitments, from the Paris Agreement to successive rounds of Nationally Determined Contributions.

That era is not over, but it is no longer sufficient. The decisive questions today are practical: how to build bankable projects, reduce regulatory uncertainty and accelerate deployment at scale. Climate leadership is increasingly judged not by promises made but by outcomes delivered.

The second lesson is that climate action is now a core economic agenda.

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Throughout the past week, a consistent message emerged: Climate policy and economic growth are no longer in conflict. For emerging and developing economies, the challenge is not only decarbonization but also ensuring that the energy transition is just, affordable and inclusive while generating new industries, quality green jobs and long-term prosperity.