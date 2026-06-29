TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From potential to takeoff: How ASEAN can seize global SAF market

As global mandates tighten, ASEAN has a prime opportunity to leverage its massive agricultural wealth and become the definitive global hub for the future of sustainable aviation.

Zahrah Zafira, Nathania Azalia and Haningrum Eka Putri Rahayu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 29, 2026 Published on Jun. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-06-26T18:28:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport on July 13, 2021, in Blang Bintang, Aceh. Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport on July 13, 2021, in Blang Bintang, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A

s global aviation faces mounting pressure to cut emissions, ASEAN has a critical window of opportunity to position itself at the forefront of a cleaner aviation future.

Aviation remains one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize, accounting for 2.5 percent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2023, with that figure projected to grow rapidly. Unlike power generation and most other transport sectors, aviation remains heavily dependent on liquid fuels because of current battery limitations.

With air traffic in Southeast Asia continuing to surge and emission policies tightening globally, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers the most scalable near-term tool to reduce emissions while improving regional energy security.

Backed by abundant regional resources, ASEAN is uniquely positioned to become an international SAF hub - delivering significant economic and climate benefits. However, capturing this market will depend on how quickly member states can turn regional potential into a credible, scalable and internationally recognized supply chain.

The growing urgency around SAF is closely tied to global mandates aimed at mitigating aviation’s climate impact. Under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), countries have agreed to systematically reduce emissions from international flights. Starting in 2027, these rules will apply more broadly across international routes, making compliance a necessity for regional carriers.

In response, several ASEAN countries are accelerating national measures to integrate SAF into commercial fuel blends. Regional demand for SAF is projected to skyrocket from 15,000 barrels per day in 2030 to over 700,000 barrels per day by 2050, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore driving the bulk of this consumption.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This shifting demand is reflected in aggressive new national policies. As the region’s primary air hub, Singapore will require departing flights to use a 1 percent SAF blend starting this year, scaling up to 3-5 percent by 2030. Indonesia is targeting an initial 1 percent blend in 2027, with a long-term goal of achieving a 50 percent blend by 2060.

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Related Article

From potential to takeoff: How ASEAN can seize global SAF market

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Inflation contained, for now

RI manufacturing growth slows in April: Industry Ministry survey

The hidden footprint and opportunity of AI’s economic promise

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

More in Opinion

 View more
A fruit and vegetable vendor updates the price of an item on August 9, 2023, at a market in Beijing.
Academia

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech on June 23 at the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in Central London, part of a series of events held during London Climate Action Week 2026 from June 20 to 28.
Academia

Climate discourse moves from pledges to practice
US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping on May 15 as he leaves after a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing.
Academia

Is global diplomacy moving East?

Highlight
Motorists queue to refuel their bike at a gas station in South Jakarta on April 1, 2026.
Jakarta

Motorists switch fuels, queue longer amid fuel price hike
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel (center) stand guard behind police personnel to block the path of students protesting demanding a reduction in fuel prices and the dissolution of President Prabowo Subianto's free nutritious meal program, which they consider to be a hotbed of corruption, on June 12 in Jakarta.
Editorial

Don't shoot the messengers
Participants in basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White rural cooperatives chant slogans at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta on June 25, 2026.
Politics

Calls grow for end of military training in rural cooperative programs

The Latest

 View more
Executive Column

Executive Column: AI to bridge insurance gap in Indonesia, Igloo says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Vanuatu sign deal barring foreign military base on Pacific island
Tech

Australian start-up Firmus to build Nvidia-powered data center on Batam
Middle East and Africa

Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed
Academia

China’s failed quest to rebalance its economy
Academia

Climate discourse moves from pledges to practice
Markets

Asia stocks adrift as Middle East worries meet rate-hike bets
Academia

Is global diplomacy moving East?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From potential to takeoff: How ASEAN can seize global SAF market

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.