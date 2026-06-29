Strategic misstep: Maritime state, continental mindset

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Placing military officers in civilian positions without adequate competence constitutes a misuse of human resources and may undermine the effectiveness of the bureaucracy.
iscourse about placing active-duty Indonesian Military (TNI) officers in civilian positions and expanding the territorial apparatus has recently resurfaced, with the revision of Law No. 34/2004 on TNI allowing active military personnel to occupy a number of positions in civilian ministries and state institutions.
This policy has triggered public debate because Indonesia has, since the reform era of 1998, moved away from the practice of the dual function of the armed forces.
Let us critically examine the dangers of such a policy by emphasizing two fundamental issues. The first concerns the essential character of Indonesia as a maritime state, not a continental one. The second concerns the growing demand for specific competence in an era of rapid technological advancement, where professionalism must be based on proper educational background, expertise and institutional authority.
The provision that allows active-duty soldiers to occupy positions in sixteen ministries and state institutions, including the Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court, represents a significant departure from the previous arrangement, which required soldiers to resign or retire before assuming civilian office.
Several members of the House of Representatives have stated that the placement of TNI officers in civilian positions must be conducted selectively and only when the individuals concerned possess the capability required by the position. They have emphasized that officers whose background is limited to military academy education, without specific professional expertise, should not be assigned to positions that require specialized competence, such as ministries dealing with food, mining, agriculture or logistics.
Constitutional law experts have even argued that the placement of officers in certain state-owned enterprises violates the law, because such enterprises are not included in the list of civilian positions that may be occupied by active military personnel. This shows that certain practices may already be moving beyond the legal corridor that should govern civil-military relations.
The plan to expand the territorial apparatus also deserves serious attention. Academic studies have noted that the territorial command system has long been considered inefficient and financially burdensome, consuming a large portion of the defense budget, while only a relatively small number of personnel are actually assigned to combat units.
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