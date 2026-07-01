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Japan-ASEAN cooperation continues to evolve in an age of turbulence

As geopolitical and technological shifts rock the region, Japan and ASEAN are evolving their 50-year "heart-to-heart" partnership into an indispensable anchor for Indo-Pacific stability and economic resilience.

Koji Yonetani (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 1, 2026 Published on Jun. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-06-26T17:37:42+07:00

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Oct. 26, 2025, at the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit, as part of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Oct. 26, 2025, at the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit, as part of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Pool/Chalinee Thirasupa)

S

ince taking up my post as Japan's ambassador to ASEAN last year, I have felt with growing urgency how rapidly the international landscape is shifting.

The breathtaking pace of artificial intelligence advancement brings enormous opportunity, yet also the potential for profound disruption. In our own region, attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion continue unabated, and sharpening geopolitical competition is making regional governance increasingly difficult. The weaponization of trade and resources is distorting the multilateral trading system and destabilizing supply chains.

In these challenging circumstances, what should Japan and ASEAN do together?

In December 2023, marking the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation, Japan and ASEAN adopted a joint vision statement, anchored in the concept of Japan and ASEAN as "Trusted Partners" co-creating the future together. Since then, both sides have been steadily implementing over 130 areas of cooperation spanning people-to-people exchanges, economic issues and peace and stability.

Yet to meet the challenges we now face together, our cooperation must continue to evolve. There are three reasons why Japan-ASEAN cooperation plays an indispensable role in this age of turbulence.

Updated FOIP: Enhancing ASEAN's autonomy and resilience together

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