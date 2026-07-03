The golden age of India-Indonesia relations is unfolding

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on Jan. 25, 2025, as they stroll across the lawn at Hyderabad House in New Delhi for a pre-meeting photo op. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain)

As two of the Indo-Pacific's largest democracies converge in Jakarta next week, India and Indonesia are moving past historical sentiment to forge a high-tech, maritime alliance that is destined to reshape the Global South.

A s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading for Jakarta, a palpable sense of historic possibility underscores the visit. Far from a routine diplomatic itinerary, the summit next week represents a defining moment to elevate one of Asia’s most under-realized bilateral relationships into a cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape.

Separated only by a narrow stretch of the Andaman Sea, India and Indonesia stand as the two largest democracies in the region, formidable maritime powers, Group of 20 economies and dual engines driving the voice of the Global South.

Historically, the bonds between New Delhi and Jakarta have been woven from threads of civilizational resonance, cultural goodwill and shared anti-colonial struggles. Yet for decades, this deep-seated diplomatic warmth functioned like an under-tapped reservoir: profoundly felt but economically modest. That narrative is now undergoing a significant rewrite.

Fresh off the momentum of President Prabowo Subianto’s landmark state visit to New Delhi in January 2025, which marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the subsequent Joint Commission Meeting, the stage is set for a quantum leap. The upcoming summit promises to transform historical sentiment into a modern, forward-leaning framework anchored in mutual economic resilience, technological integration and maritime security.

At the heart of this revitalized partnership is a visionary synergy in technology. India’s pioneering success with digital public infrastructure (DPI) has caught the global imagination, and Indonesia is dynamically adapting this blueprint. Collaborative efforts in digital commerce now stand as a testament to practical knowledge sharing between the two nations.

This digital bridge is rapidly expanding beyond foundational e-commerce. It is laying the groundwork for joint ventures in artificial intelligence, robust cybersecurity frameworks, financial technology and the comprehensive digitalization of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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As developing countries increasingly seek affordable, scalable digital solutions, India and Indonesia are cocreating a scalable model for technology cooperation across the Global South. By interweaving their digital ecosystems, they are demonstrating that modern diplomacy is as much about code and connectivity as it is about treaties and trade.